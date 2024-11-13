All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Science, Space, & Robotics

UFO hearing: ex-Pentagon official says government 'cabal' hiding aliens, 'not alone in cosmos'

UFO hearings: former Pentagon official telling Congress the US government has evidence that 'we are not alone in the cosmos' and a 'cabal' is hiding it.

UFO hearing: ex-Pentagon official says government 'cabal' hiding aliens, 'not alone in cosmos'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: A former Pentagon official, Luiz Elizondo, testified to Congress that the US government has evidence of extraterrestrial life and is hiding it from the public through a secretive "cabal." Elizondo, who led the Defense Department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, claims excessive secrecy has harmed civil servants and military personnel. Dr.

A former Pentagon official has testified to Congress that the US government has evidence that "we are not alone in the cosmos" and that a government "cabal" is hiding the evidence from the American people, and the world.

Luiz Elizondo was the former head of the Defense Department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) and was tasked with investigating Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs). Elizondo was joined by other witness and UFO whistleblowers that testified before the House Oversight Committee.

Elizondo said: "Excessive secrecy has lead to grave misdeeds against loyal civil servants, military personnel and the public, all to hide the fact that we are not alone in the cosmos" after which he referred to the group as a "cabal".

He added: "A small cadre within our own government involving the UAP topic has created a culture of suppression and intimidation that I have personally been victim to, along with many of my former colleagues. I believe that we as Americans can handle the truth. And I also believe the world deserves the truth".

UFO hearing: ex-Pentagon official says government 'cabal' hiding aliens, 'not alone in cosmos' 602
3

Dr. Tim Gallaudet, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, also testified at Wednesday's hearing. He talked about an incident where personnel aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier had a run-in with UAPs during a military exercise.

He said: "During this exercise, I received an email on the Navy's secure network from the operations officer of Fleet Forces Command. The email was addressed to all subordinate commanders, and the subject line read in all capital letters: URGENT SAFETY OF FLIGHT ISSUE. The text of the email was brief but alarming, with words to the effect: 'If any of you know what these are, tell me ASAP. We are having multiple near-midair collisions, and if we do not resolve it soon, we will have to shut down the exercise'".

"Attached to the email was what is now known as the "Go Fast" video, captured on the forward-looking infrared sensor onboard one of the Navy F/A-18 aircraft participating in the exercise. The very next day, the email disappeared from my account and those of the other recipients without explanation. Moreover, the Commander of Fleet Forces and his operations officer never discussed the incident again".

UFO hearing: ex-Pentagon official says government 'cabal' hiding aliens, 'not alone in cosmos' 603
3

A third witness was Michael Shellenberger, who says sources inside of the Pentagon assert the existence of an Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP) known as "Immaculate Constellation".

Shellenberger said his sources informed him that the Immaculate Constellation program consolidates all of the information on UAPs that has been gathered by the US military. He said: "A source warned that simply printing the name 'Immaculate Constellation' could trigger government surveillance of me under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) of whoever publishes it. They won't comment on it, but talking about it will put you in the danger zone,' I was told. 'They enforce the secrecy with a lot of vigor'".

Photo of the Independence Day
Best Deals: Independence Day
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/13/2024 at 5:27 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:npr.org
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles