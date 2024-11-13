UFO hearing: ex-Pentagon official says government 'cabal' hiding aliens, 'not alone in cosmos'

UFO hearings: former Pentagon official telling Congress the US government has evidence that 'we are not alone in the cosmos' and a 'cabal' is hiding it.

A former Pentagon official has testified to Congress that the US government has evidence that "we are not alone in the cosmos" and that a government "cabal" is hiding the evidence from the American people, and the world.

Luiz Elizondo was the former head of the Defense Department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) and was tasked with investigating Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs). Elizondo was joined by other witness and UFO whistleblowers that testified before the House Oversight Committee.

Elizondo said: "Excessive secrecy has lead to grave misdeeds against loyal civil servants, military personnel and the public, all to hide the fact that we are not alone in the cosmos" after which he referred to the group as a "cabal".

He added: "A small cadre within our own government involving the UAP topic has created a culture of suppression and intimidation that I have personally been victim to, along with many of my former colleagues. I believe that we as Americans can handle the truth. And I also believe the world deserves the truth".

Dr. Tim Gallaudet, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, also testified at Wednesday's hearing. He talked about an incident where personnel aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier had a run-in with UAPs during a military exercise.

He said: "During this exercise, I received an email on the Navy's secure network from the operations officer of Fleet Forces Command. The email was addressed to all subordinate commanders, and the subject line read in all capital letters: URGENT SAFETY OF FLIGHT ISSUE. The text of the email was brief but alarming, with words to the effect: 'If any of you know what these are, tell me ASAP. We are having multiple near-midair collisions, and if we do not resolve it soon, we will have to shut down the exercise'".

"Attached to the email was what is now known as the "Go Fast" video, captured on the forward-looking infrared sensor onboard one of the Navy F/A-18 aircraft participating in the exercise. The very next day, the email disappeared from my account and those of the other recipients without explanation. Moreover, the Commander of Fleet Forces and his operations officer never discussed the incident again".

A third witness was Michael Shellenberger, who says sources inside of the Pentagon assert the existence of an Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP) known as "Immaculate Constellation".

Shellenberger said his sources informed him that the Immaculate Constellation program consolidates all of the information on UAPs that has been gathered by the US military. He said: "A source warned that simply printing the name 'Immaculate Constellation' could trigger government surveillance of me under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) of whoever publishes it. They won't comment on it, but talking about it will put you in the danger zone,' I was told. 'They enforce the secrecy with a lot of vigor'".