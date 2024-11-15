All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

Pentagon report on UFOs identifies key hotspots for sightings

The latest Pentagon report on UFOs has revealed key hotspots for sightings, along with how many cases have been resolved and remain unresolved.

TL;DR: The Department of Defense's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (ARRO) released a report detailing its investigation into UFO sightings. Over the past year, ARRO resolved 118 cases, with 70% attributed to weather balloons, 8% to birds, and 4% to satellites.

A legally mandated report from the Department of Defense's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (ARRO), a Pentagon office responsible for UFO reports, has issued a recent report revealing how many cases it has solved over the past year and how many remain a mystery.

The new report was released just a day after the House subcommittee conducted a hearing about UFO, or as recently re-branded to UAP, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. During the hearing, witnesses testified to programs being in place to gather wreckage of UFOs, potential alien visitations, and more. However, the Pentagon's report from 2023-2024 states,"to date, AARO has discovered no evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity or technology."

The latest report from ARRO says that none of the reports from US personnel of UAP sightings over the reporting period indicated observers didn't suffer from any adverse health effects. The report states 118 cases have been resolved, with 70% of the closed cases of suspected UFOs being attributed to weather balloons. 8% of closed cases were attributed to birds, and 4% attributed to satellites. ARRO says there are 444 remaining cases, but it doesn't have enough evidence to determine the source of the sighting. In total, the office has 1,5652 UAP reports.

ARRO has also identified the hotspots for UFO sightings, with there being four broad areas: the southeastern U.S. and Gulf of Mexico; the West Coast and Pacific Northwest; the Middle East; and northeastern Asia in the vicinity of Japan and the Korean peninsula. ARRO attributes these hotspots and their locations to there being a strong presence of US military in those areas. This is a "continued geographic collection bias based on locations near U.S. military assets and sensors operating globally."

"AARO has successfully resolved hundreds of cases in its holdings to commonplace objects such as balloons, birds, drones, satellites and aircraft," the office's director, Jon Kosloski, said in a news release. "Only a very small percentage of reports to AARO are potentially anomalous, but these are the cases that require significant time, resources and a focused scientific inquiry by AARO and its partners."

