All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Warren Buffet says he wouldn't even pay $25 for every Bitcoin ever

Warren Buffet has taken aim at cryptocurrency's biggest player, Bitcoin, saying he wouldn't even pay $25 for all the Bitcoin.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, May 2 2022 1:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Famed investor Warren Buffet has taken another shot at the world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

Warren Buffet says he wouldn't even pay $25 for every Bitcoin ever 01 | TweakTown.com

The 91-year-old investor spoke with Charlie Munger, another famed investor that has openly spoken out about his distaste for Bitcoin, at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting on Saturday. Buffet said that even if all of the Bitcoin on the planet was offered to him at a price of $25 dollars, he wouldn't buy it. The same sentiments were echoed by Munger, who described the cryptocurrency as "stupid", "evil," and something that causes its owners to "look bad".

Buffet explained that he won't get involved in Bitcoin because the cryptocurrency doesn't produce anything, and its value is purely determined by someone willing to purchase the cryptocurrency at a higher price. Furthermore, Buffet said that instead of purchasing Bitcoin, he would prefer to invest in the US's farmland or housing in the form of apartments. Both Buffet and Munger have previously voiced their distaste for Bitcoin, with Munger even describing the cryptocurrency as a "venereal disease".

Read more: Famous billionaire investor says Bitcoin is 'going to zero'

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$12.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/2/2022 at 1:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:markets.businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.