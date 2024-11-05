Meta gives US government its powerful AI after China took it and weaponized it

Meta has announced that it will make its powerful artificial intelligence models available to US governments, including those working on defense.

Meta has seemingly responded to the recent reports that top Chinese institutions linked to China's government have taken Meta's publicly available Llama model for military purposes by granting US government agencies access for defense purposes.

The announcement from Meta came after a report from Reuters claimed six researchers from three Chinese institutions, including two under the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) leading research body, used an early version of Meta's powerful AI model called Llama. The report claimed Meta's AI model was used by the researchers as a base for what is called "ChatBIT," and that this AI model was "optimised for dialogue and question-answering tasks in the military field," according to a paper reviewed by Reuters.

Notably, Meta's Llama model is open-source, meaning it is publicly available. However, Meta prohibits the use of any of its Llama models for military purposes, and, under its own guidelines, lists the following prohibited use cases for its AI models - "military, warfare, nuclear industries or applications, espionage". These guidelines fall in line with the push from the US government not to fall behind in the race to develop the most sophisticated AI model, as providing adversial countries with the tools to develop more sophisticated systems would jeopardize the US's substantial lead in the space.

Now, Meta has announced that its enabling US government agencies and contractors working on national security applications to its Llama models. Meta wrote in its announcement that its partnering with companies such as Accenture Federal Services, Amazon Web Services, Anduril, Booz Allen, Databricks, Deloitte, IBM, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Oracle, Palantir, Scale AI and Snowflake to bring Llama models to government agencies.