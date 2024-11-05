All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Artificial Intelligence

Meta gives US government its powerful AI after China took it and weaponized it

Meta has announced that it will make its powerful artificial intelligence models available to US governments, including those working on defense.

Meta gives US government its powerful AI after China took it and weaponized it
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Meta has responded to reports of Chinese institutions using its Llama AI model for military purposes by granting access to US government agencies for defense applications. Despite Llama being open-source, Meta prohibits its use for military activities.

Meta has seemingly responded to the recent reports that top Chinese institutions linked to China's government have taken Meta's publicly available Llama model for military purposes by granting US government agencies access for defense purposes.

Meta gives US government its powerful AI after China took it and weaponized it 66522125
2

The announcement from Meta came after a report from Reuters claimed six researchers from three Chinese institutions, including two under the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) leading research body, used an early version of Meta's powerful AI model called Llama. The report claimed Meta's AI model was used by the researchers as a base for what is called "ChatBIT," and that this AI model was "optimised for dialogue and question-answering tasks in the military field," according to a paper reviewed by Reuters.

Notably, Meta's Llama model is open-source, meaning it is publicly available. However, Meta prohibits the use of any of its Llama models for military purposes, and, under its own guidelines, lists the following prohibited use cases for its AI models - "military, warfare, nuclear industries or applications, espionage". These guidelines fall in line with the push from the US government not to fall behind in the race to develop the most sophisticated AI model, as providing adversial countries with the tools to develop more sophisticated systems would jeopardize the US's substantial lead in the space.

Now, Meta has announced that its enabling US government agencies and contractors working on national security applications to its Llama models. Meta wrote in its announcement that its partnering with companies such as Accenture Federal Services, Amazon Web Services, Anduril, Booz Allen, Databricks, Deloitte, IBM, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Oracle, Palantir, Scale AI and Snowflake to bring Llama models to government agencies.

Due to their ability to process vast amounts of data, reason, and generate usable insights, large language models can support many aspects of America's safety and national security. They can help to streamline complicated logistics and planning, track terrorist financing or strengthen our cyber defenses. For decades, open source systems have been critical to helping the United States build the most technologically advanced military in the world and, in partnership with its allies, develop global standards for new technology. Open source systems have helped to accelerate defense research and high-end computing, identify security vulnerabilities and improve communication between disparate systems.

In a world where national security is inextricably linked with economic output, innovation and job growth, widespread adoption of American open source AI models serves both economic and security interests. Other nations - including China and other competitors of the United States - understand this as well, and are racing to develop their own open source models, investing heavily to leap ahead of the U.S.

We believe it is in both America and the wider democratic world's interest for American open source models to excel and succeed over models from China and elsewhere. As open source models become more capable and more widely adopted, a global open source standard for AI models is likely to emerge, as it has with technologies like Linux and Android. This will happen whether the United States engages or not. This standard will form the foundation for AI development around the world and become embedded in technology, infrastructure and manufacturing, and global finance and e-commerce

- wrote Meta

Photo of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop; Copilot+ PC
Best Deals: ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop; Copilot+ PC
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/5/2024 at 6:09 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:about.fb.com, forbes.com, extremetech.com, reuters.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles