Here's the true scale of our solar system in a mind-blowing animation

An astronomer has posted an awesome animation that has put into perspective the true scale of planets within our solar system.

Published Mon, May 2 2022 2:04 AM CDT
It's hard to understand just how truly big something is without seeing it, or at least having something to compare it to.

Understanding how large objects can be in space is a common problem for some people and a truly understandable one to have as our brains struggle to create an accurate representation of a planet that has a diameter of millions of miles. This is why scale is very important in trying to accurately represent the size of an object, and when combining that with a little bit of animation, you get a video that can change the way you view our solar system.

Planetary astronomer James O'Donoghue from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) recently tweeted out a video showcasing objects within the solar system and their relative size to each other. The video begins with the Ceres dwarf planet and shows the moon, Earth, Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, and finally our massive star we call the Sun. As pointed out by ScienceAlert, even if you know the approximate size of the planets in our solar system, the size of Saturn, Jupiter, and the Sun is still shocking.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

