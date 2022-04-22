All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
U.S. military approves prototype next-gen nuclear reactor in Idaho

The U.S. Department of Defense has approved Project Pele, which would see the first U.S.-based Generation IV nuclear reactor.

Published Fri, Apr 22 2022 1:15 AM CDT
The U.S Department of Defense has given the go-ahead for a new prototype nuclear reactor in Idaho.

U.S. military approves prototype next-gen nuclear reactor in Idaho 01 | TweakTown.com

The department has signed off on the Project Pele plan, which includes plans to build a mobile nuclear microreactor prototype and reactor fuel outside of Idaho before assembling and operating the reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory. Two designs are being considered, and officials have estimated that building and testing the microreactor would take about three years.

"Advanced nuclear power has the potential to be a strategic game-changer for the United States, both for the (Department of Defense) and for the commercial sector. For it to be adopted, it must first be successfully demonstrated under real-world operating conditions," said Jeff Waksman, program manager for Project Pele.

If the project continues, the reactor would be the first operating Generation IV nuclear reactor in the United States. In China, the world's first electricity-generating Generation IV reactor has already been built and was started up in September 2021. The Department of Defense says it uses 30 terawatt-hours of electricity annually and over 10 million gallons (37.9 million liters) of fuel per day and hopes the portable reactor can help supply some of its energy demand.

NEWS SOURCE:techxplore.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

