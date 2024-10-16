Google to buy nuclear energy from multiple small modular reactors developed by Kairos Power

Google signs the world's first corporate agreement to purchase nuclear energy from multiple small modular reactors (SMR) to be developed by Kairos Power.

Google has signed the world's first corporate agreement to purchase nuclear energy from multiple small modular reactors (SMR) to be developed by Kairos Power.

The company says that the initial phase of work will bring Kairos Power's first SMR online quickly and safely by 2030, followed by additional reactor deployments through 2035. Overall, this deal will enable up to 500MW of new 24/7 carbon-free power to US electricity grids, with Google adding that this will "help more communities benefit from clean and affordable nuclear power".

Google explains why the company is supporting new advanced nuclear energy: "This agreement is part of our efforts to develop and commercialize a broad portfolio of advanced clean electricity technologies to power our global data centers and offices. This approach will complement our use of variable renewables, like solar and wind, and help us reach our ambitious 24/7 carbon-free energy and net-zero goals".

"The next generation of advanced nuclear reactors offers a new pathway to accelerate nuclear deployment thanks to their simplified design and robust, inherent safety. The smaller size and modular design can reduce construction timelines, allow deployment in more places, and make the final project delivery more predictable".

"Investing in advanced nuclear technology can also provide direct economic benefits to communities across the U.S. Nuclear power has the highest economic impact of any power generation source, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), and creates high-paying, long-term jobs. The agency estimates reaching 200 GW of advanced nuclear capacity in the U.S. by 2050 will require an additional 375,000 workers".

Google says that his agreement is important for two reasons: