Micron and Trump admin to expand US investments: $200B for domestic semiconductor manufacturing

Micron and the Trump administration plan to invest $200 billion into US-based semiconductor manufacturing an R&D in Idaho, New York, and Virginia.

Micron and the Trump administration have announced that Micron plans to expand its US investments to around $150 billion in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, with $50 billion directed into US-based R&D, which will create an estimated 90,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Micron's approximately $200 billion broader US expansion vision includes two leading-edge, high-volume fabs based in Idaho, up to four leading-edge, high-volume fabs in New York, and the expansion and modernization of its existing manufacturing fab in Virginia. These moves will see advanced HBM packaging capabilities and R&D to drive American innovation and technology leadership.

The US-based memory giant is also announcing a $50 billion domestic R&D investment, which reaffirms its long-term position as the global memory technology leader, with Micron's investment including its ongoing plans for a megafab facility in New York. These investments are designed to allow Micron to meet expected market demand, maintain share and support Micron's goal of producing 40% of its DRAM in the United States. The co-location of these two Idaho fabs, with Micron's Idaho R&D operations will "drive economics of scale and faster time to market for leading-edge products, including HBM".

Micron has already achieved key construction milestones on its first Idaho fab with DRAM output expected to begin in 2027, with the second Idaho fab to increase Micron's production of DRAM in the US, serving growing market demand fueled by AI, while the company expects to begin ground preparation in New York later this year, following the completion of state and federal environmental review processes. The company says it expects its second Idaho fab to come online before the first New York fab, while the company will continue to manage its supply growth consistent with market conditions.

Micron Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, said: "Micron's U.S. memory manufacturing and R&D plans underscore our commitment to driving innovation and strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry. This approximately $200 billion investment will reinforce America's technological leadership, create tens of thousands of American jobs across the semiconductor ecosystem and secure a domestic supply of semiconductors-critical to economic and national security. We are grateful for the support from President Trump, Secretary Lutnick and our federal, state and local partners who have been instrumental in advancing domestic semiconductor manufacturing".

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, added: "President Trump has made it clear that the time to build in America is now. In partnership with the Department of Commerce, Micron is announcing a $200 billion semiconductor manufacturing and R&D investment to bring the full spectrum of memory chip production back to the United States. Micron's planned investment will ensure the U.S. advances its lead across critical industries like AI, automotive, and aerospace & defense".