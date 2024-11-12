NVIDIA reportedly shifts production to GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, only one Ada GPU lives on

NVIDIA has reportedly shifted production to the new GeForce RTX 50 series 'Blackwell' GPUs, with just one Ada GPU left in production.

In a new report from Board Channels, we're hearing that NVIDIA is reallocating its production lines to the new RTX 50 series, leaving the AD107 production line in operation. This means that NVIDIA's fleet of Ada Lovelace GPUs -- AD102, AD103, AD104, and AD106 -- have ceased production, the GeForce RTX 40 series is close to being retired (at least at a production level).

This doesn't mean NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" GPUs have been discontinued, it just means that no NEW cards will be produced. All NEW cards produced will be the next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs, which will be unleashed at CES 2025.

The report on Board Channels in full: "NVIDIA's latest RTX 50 series GPU will be launched on time in January and will not be delayed any further, which means that the RTX 40 series has entered the final stage of inventory clearance, with only about 2 months left. NVIDIA's real RTX 40 GPU production line capacity has long been gradually transferred to RTX 50 GPU production, and the main production line has been fully transferred, so the RTX 40 GPU is now in the final stage of inventory clearance".

"According to the latest news from upstream internal sources, NVIDIA has completely withdrawn the AD106 production line, and the production capacity has been fully transferred to the RTX 50 series production line, with only the AD107 production line temporarily retained. Therefore, RTX 40 series GPU has entered the final quarter of inventory clearance, and the RTX 40 mid-to-high series GPU has gradually stopped production and supply, and product switching has been accelerated. The supply of AIC brand manufacturers in the future market will become less and less".