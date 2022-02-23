NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 could use up to an insane 850W+

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU uses a chunk of power in new rumors: GeForce RTX 4090 could use up to 850W of power... wow.

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture is in the headlines again, with the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 looking like it could chew through up to 850W of power.

In a new series of tweets, industry leaker "Greymon55" tweeted that NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU would "be available in September". Greymon55 replied to his own tweet, adding: "I am not clear at the moment whether one model has three TGP ranges or whether it has three models but the TGP number of the AD102 is 450W-650W-850W, of course this is not the final specification and there may be some deviation".

NVIDIA's upcoming-but-who-the-hell-knows-when-it-will-launch GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is meant to ramp up power consumption considerably, with up to 450W at its disposal and up to 600W through the new 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connector. But the next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and GeForce RTX 40 series looks to be a power-hungry, and with an expected doubling in performance over the RTX 3090, the power consumption numbers on the RTX 4090 might not matter at the end of the day.

But you've also got to remember: AMD is preparing its next-gen RDNA 3 architecture and will debut a flagship MCM-based (Multi-Chip Module) GPU that should be capable of competing -- and possibly even toppling -- NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XT or Radeon RX 7950 XT (or something new, especially if it's going to be some beast MCM-based monster) could topple NVIDIA's best AD102-based flagship GPU. We're expecting a large amount (16GB+) of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, with 256MB to 512MB of Infinity Cache, and power consumption somewhere between 450-500W.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series will launch in September 2022 matching previous NVIDIA launches in September every couple of years, while AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs will be launching sometime in 2H 2022.