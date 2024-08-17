GPU-Z 2.60 released: updates for NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPUs, Qualcomm and AMD Radeon GPUs

GPU-Z 2.6.0 released: improved support for RTX 40 series GPUs, Zen 5 CPU temps corrected, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and other Arm GPUs now supported.

The GPU-Z team has just released v2.6.0 of its legendary software, with added support for new graphics and GPU architectures. You can download GPU-Z v2.6.0 right here (9.7MB download).

This isn't a big game-changing release of GPU-Z, but rather it includes support for multiple variants of NVIDIA's current-gen Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, as well as Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite, correct AMD Zen 5 processor temperatures, and so much more.

AMD's new Zen 5-based CPUs get correct temperatures with GPU-Z 2.6.0, which includes the Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" laptop CPUs, and the Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop CPUs. On the Intel side of things, there's support for Raptor Lake-U and Meteor Lake's Arc-based GPU. The team at TechPowerUp have also provided support for GPUs based on Arm64 and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X series processors inside of Copilot+ laptops.

Added full support for Arm64 and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and other Arm64 GPUs

Added support for AMD Zen 5 CPU temperature monitoring

Fixed NVIDIA driver version reporting for some specific versions, due to leading zeros (before 2015)

Fixed installer isn't able to close running instances of GPU-Z

Installer now requires Windows 7 and newer, appropriate messaging is displayed when not supported

Fixed small handle leak

Fixed "0 MHz" memory clock display on some AMD RDNA GPUs without overclocking support

Added Monster Notebook subvendor Id

Added support for NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super (AD102), RTX 4070 (AD103), RTX 4060 Ti (AD104), RTX 4060 (AD106), A1000, A400, RTX 500 Ada Laptop, RTX A2000 Ada Embedded, Drive PG199, H100 NVL

Added support for AMD Zen 5 (Strix Point and Granite Ridge), Phoenix Radeon 740M

Added support for Intel Raptor Lake U SKUs, Meteor Lake Intel Arc Graphics

Added support for new VMWare virtual GPU Id

