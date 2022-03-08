NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090/4080: 500-600W power is 'current expectation'
NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU: AD102 flagship GeForce RTX 4090-class card with 500-600W is 'current expectation' for now.
NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU will be powering the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards later this year, with rumors already circling that power numbers will be Fermi levels of high -- fresh rumors are here -- so prepare your power bills.
In his latest video, Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead has said that his sources are saying "we were told 400W+ is going to be the new norm for enthusiast products. However, we have been given no indication of anything close to 800W". Another source said: "NVIDIA has told us power consumption is going way up. I expect at least 450-550W".
Another two sources added: "500-600W is the current expectation" and "AD102 will use at least 450W, and I think 600W is doable on air".
Now, we should expect the AD102 GPU powering both the GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards, with the RTX 4090 possibly being offered with the next-gen GDDR7 memory that will be offered at 32Gbps bandwidth. We should see a 384-bit memory bus, and double the performance in rasterization and ray tracing, over the RTX 3090.
You can't have double the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090, without a huge hike in power consumption -- or some incredible new GPU architecture -- but NVIDIA will be throwing multiple solutions into beating RDNA 3 with Ada Lovelace (new GPU + GDDR7 + more).
