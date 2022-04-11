All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace AD102 GPU: 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps, 600W+

NVIDIA's next-gen flagship AD102 GPU: fresh rumors state 24GB GDDR6X (no change here) but @ 21Gbps, up to 600W TGP, and more.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 11 2022 9:49 PM CDT
It's a new day, so we have a new rumor for NVIDIA's next-gen AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card... which BTW, could be called the GeForce RTX 5090... more on that here.

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace AD102 GPU: 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps, 600W+ 503 | TweakTown.com

Until now, NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU would arrive with the flagship AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4090, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory at a faster 24Gbps. The 24GB of GDDR6X memory on the newly-released GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is closed at 21Gbps, for comparison.

But the new rumors state that the RTX 4090 would have the AD102-300 GPU, with 24GB of GDDR6X memory at a slower 21Gbps (so, the same bandwidth as the RTX 3090 Ti and its GDDR6X) but a much higher 600W of power consumption. This is up from the 450-500W of power that the custom RTX 3090 Ti models use, so it should be fun to see how far they can be pushed.

In one of my FB Live streams, I discussed that NVIDIA is using these custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards as tests for their power-hungry next-gen Ada Lovelace GPUs. 600W+ of power with the same 24GB of GDDR6X at the same 21Gbps bandwidth... with a huge leap in performance with NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture.

It will be interesting to see raw performance, as things are changing so quickly with the rumors -- but it seems we're finding some common ground with the 600W + 24GB + G6X + now 21Gbps for the GeForce RTX 4090/5090 graphics card.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

