All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TRENDING: Valve paves the way for a Steam Deck 2 gaming handheld with GeForce RTX graphics
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA confirms that there's a GeForce RTX GPU shortage as we head into the holidays

If you're looking to pick up a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU on sale in the coming weeks, be sure to get in quick as NVIDIA confirms that there's a shortage.

NVIDIA confirms that there's a GeForce RTX GPU shortage as we head into the holidays
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA reported a total revenue of $35.1 billion in Q3, with a gross margin of 74.6%. A significant portion of this revenue comes from its Data Center business.

Yesterday, we reported on NVIDIA's third-quarter financial earnings report, in which the company recorded $35.1 billion in total revenue and a gross margin of 74.6%. Granted, a big chunk of this comes from NVIDIA's Data Center business, where its AI GPUs and services are leading a worldwide computing boom.

NVIDIA confirms that there's a GeForce RTX GPU shortage as we head into the holidays 02
2

Still, its GeForce RTX Gaming and AI PC sector also delivered impressive revenue growth, $3.3 billion for the quarter, up 15% from a year ago. However, this figure is set to drop, as NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress strongly hinted there will be supply constraints for the current quarter and that there could be a gaming GPU shortage until the new calendar year.

"Our gaming supply, given what we saw selling through, was moving quite fast," Colette Kress responded when asked for further clarification. "The challenge that we have is, how fast could we get that supply into the market for this quarter? Not to worry, I think we'll be back on track with more supply as we turn the corner into the new calendar year."

The statement adds weight to recent rumors that NVIDIA is halting production on several GeForce RTX 40 Series gaming GPUs, with stock expected to dry up within a month or two. This is because NVIDIA and its partners are shifting their focus to the next-gen Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series. The company is expected to launch the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 in January and February 2025.

NVIDIA hasn't formally confirmed or announced when we'll see next-gen GeForce cards hit the market, but many people expect a CES 2025 announcement with a retail launch to follow a few weeks after that. In the meantime, it does look like there will be fewer GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs on digital and physical retail shelves from now until the new year.

Photo of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Graphics Card Ventus 3X
Best Deals: MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Graphics Card Ventus 3X
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
$769.99 USD
$789.99 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/21/2024 at 9:38 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles