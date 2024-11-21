NVIDIA confirms that there's a GeForce RTX GPU shortage as we head into the holidays

If you're looking to pick up a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU on sale in the coming weeks, be sure to get in quick as NVIDIA confirms that there's a shortage.

Yesterday, we reported on NVIDIA's third-quarter financial earnings report, in which the company recorded $35.1 billion in total revenue and a gross margin of 74.6%. Granted, a big chunk of this comes from NVIDIA's Data Center business, where its AI GPUs and services are leading a worldwide computing boom.

Still, its GeForce RTX Gaming and AI PC sector also delivered impressive revenue growth, $3.3 billion for the quarter, up 15% from a year ago. However, this figure is set to drop, as NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress strongly hinted there will be supply constraints for the current quarter and that there could be a gaming GPU shortage until the new calendar year.

"Our gaming supply, given what we saw selling through, was moving quite fast," Colette Kress responded when asked for further clarification. "The challenge that we have is, how fast could we get that supply into the market for this quarter? Not to worry, I think we'll be back on track with more supply as we turn the corner into the new calendar year."

The statement adds weight to recent rumors that NVIDIA is halting production on several GeForce RTX 40 Series gaming GPUs, with stock expected to dry up within a month or two. This is because NVIDIA and its partners are shifting their focus to the next-gen Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series. The company is expected to launch the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 in January and February 2025.

NVIDIA hasn't formally confirmed or announced when we'll see next-gen GeForce cards hit the market, but many people expect a CES 2025 announcement with a retail launch to follow a few weeks after that. In the meantime, it does look like there will be fewer GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs on digital and physical retail shelves from now until the new year.