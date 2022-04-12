All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Chernobyl radioactive material was moved by Russian soldiers

Ukrainian soldiers have ventured into the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and have discovered radioactive material had been moved.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Apr 12 2022 12:04 AM CDT
Ukrainian officials have said that Russian soldiers have moved radioactive material from dangerous areas around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Chernobyl radioactive material was moved by Russian soldiers 01 | TweakTown.com

Within the first couple of weeks of Russia's invasion into Ukraine, the Kremlin's forces took the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that has been abandoned since the catastrophic disaster that happened in 1986. Ukrainian officials claimed that Russian soldiers weren't wearing the correct protective equipment and entered the dangerous Red Forest that contains radioactive soil. These claims were later backed up by drone footage that showed Russian had dug trenches near the nuclear site.

Recently Ukrainian forces took back Chernobyl after Russia backed out of the region and has now moved onto eastern Ukraine. According to a report from CNN, Ukrainian officials are now detecting radioactive material all over the nuclear site, and according to soldiers at the site, when the Russian forces went into the Red Forest, they brought back radioactive material on their shoes and tracked it all throughout the plant, causing radiation levels to be increased. Furthermore, the soldier said that Russian soldiers would have taken radioactive dust with them when they left.

Jak's Top Recommended Articles:

Read more: Man photographs ISS from Earth's surface, captures astronauts in space

Read more: NASA confirms 1,000+ foot-wide asteroid will approach Earth this April

Read more: Russia abandons Chernobyl after troops suffer radiation poisoning

Read more: Ukraine official warns the fires near Chernobyl could impact the world

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, edition.cnn.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

