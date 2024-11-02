All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Business, Financial & Legal

Russia fines Google $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (no, that's NOT a typo)

Russia is suing Google for an amount of money that is more than ALL of the money in the world, over blocking pro-Russian channels on YouTube.

Russia fines Google $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (no, that's NOT a typo)
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Russia claims Google owes an astronomical fine of 2 undecillion rubles (around $20 dectillion) for blocking pro-Russian channels on YouTube. This legal battle involves channels like Russia 1 and RT.

Russia says that Google owes the Kremlin more than $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 -- an unimaginable amount of money -- after refusing to pay fines that are now building up for blocking pro-Russian channels on YouTube.

Russia fines Google $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (no, that's NOT a typo) 911911
2

We're talking about 2 undecillion rubles, which is a 2 followed by a mind-boggling 36 zeroes -- which works out to around $20 dectillion, which is (if it makes it even easier) $20 billion trillion trillion. Pro-Kremlin channels that are involved in the case include outlets like Russia 1 and the platform that belongs to Russia Today (RT) presenter Margarita Simonyan.

The legal battle has been described by a Moscow judge as "a case in which there are many, many zeroes".

How much is a dectillion? Well, the World Bank estimates that the size of the global economy is around $100 trillion, which is $100 followed by 12 zeroes. This huge fine towards Google from Russia is far bigger, with 36 zeroes... where back in 2022, Google closed its offices in Russia after the events in Ukraine. Its Russian subsidiary, Google LLC, declared bankruptcy, but still hosts multiple services including its search engine, and YouTube available to Russians (for now, I'm sure this fine won't help).

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov admitted that he "can't even pronounce this figure right" when asked about the lawsuit in a call with reporters, adding that the massive amount of money was "filled with symbolism" and that Google "should not be restricting the actions of our broadcasters on its platform".

Google said: "Civil judgments that include compounding penalties have been imposed upon us in connection with disputes regarding the termination of accounts, including those of sanctioned parties. We do not believe these ongoing legal matters will have a material adverse effect (on earnings)".

Photo of the Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]
Best Deals: Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/2/2024 at 6:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:dailymail.co.uk, 9news.com.au

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles