All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Man photographs ISS from Earth's surface, captures astronauts in space

A German astrophotographer has taken an HD photo of the ISS from the surface of Earth, showing two astronauts on a spacewalk.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Mar 31 2022 1:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The International Space Station (ISS) remains at an altitude of about 250 miles, and regularly astronauts aboard the station venture out for a spacewalk to conduct repairs/make improvements to the station.

During astronauts' spacewalks, they are often photographed or filmed, but not regularly does someone capture a spacewalk from the surface of Earth. German astrophotographer Sebastian Voltmer snapped a high-quality image of the ISS that shows NASA astronaut Raja Chari and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer out on a spacewalk sometime last week.

According to Voltmer, the image was captured on March 23, 2022, using the C11 EdgeHD telescope. Furthermore, the astrophotographer said that throughout the spacewalk, the ISS started to appear in the bright morning sky over Germany. "I feel like I just made a once-in-a-lifetime image. It's probably the first ground-based picture showing two spacewalkers on the ISS at the same time," wrote Voltmer.

Man photographs ISS from Earth's surface, captures astronauts in space 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

For more incredible astrophotography, the northern lights were recently captured in a beautiful 8K timelapse video. Check out that story below.

Read more: Northern lights aurora captured in pristine eye-watering 8K video

Buy at Amazon

NASA Half Moon T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/31/2022 at 1:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.