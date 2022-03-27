NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FE: first GPU with 16-pin PCIe connector

NVIDIA is now hours away from launching its new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, with NVIDIA's in-house GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition to become the first graphics card with a nifty new 16-pin PCIe power connector.

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition will have a PCIe Gen5 16-pin power connector, replacing the 12-pin Molex MicroFit 3.0 plug that was on the RTX 30 series Founders Edition GPUs. The new 16-pin PCIe power connector can drive up to 450W on the RTX 3090 Ti, while the 12-pin PCIe power connector could drive up to 350W on the RTX 3090.

But on some of the custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphic card design, we can expect up to 480W of power... or up to 516W with some tweaking. The upcoming ASUS ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti (liquid-cooled with a dual-fan AIO cooler) has up to a 480W TDP, and can be tweaked for up to 516W. At this point, you're reaching the maximum power -- 525W -- of the PCIe 5.0 power connector and PCIe slot.