Leadtek is back with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti WinFast graphics cards

Leadtek unveils its new fleet of WinFast-branded GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs: RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti released in new HURRICANE variants.

TL;DR: Leadtek has launched the WinFast HURRICANE series with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti GPUs. The RTX 5090 features a thick cooling design and ARGB lighting, while the RTX 5080 and 5070 Ti have non-RGB designs. These cards include NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, GDDR7 memory, and advanced ray tracing and tensor cores. Leadtek has launched the WinFast HURRICANE series with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti GPUs. The RTX 5090 features a thick cooling design and ARGB lighting, while the RTX 5080 and 5070 Ti have non-RGB designs. These cards include NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, GDDR7 memory, and advanced ray tracing and tensor cores.

Leadtek is back with some new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs that might not make it to the US market, but the new WinFast HURRICANE series cards are here, check them out:

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Leadtek has introduced the new WinFast HURRICANE series with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards. The flagship Leadtek GeForce RTX 5090 WinFast HURRICANE features a mega-thick over 4-slot cooling design that's also incredibly high (78mm).

Under that, the RTX 5080 WinFast HURRICANE features the same cooling design but it's slightly smaller (72.6mm) that should fall into a 3.5-slot design. The RTX 5090 WinFast HURRICANE features ARGB lighting on the side, while the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti WinFast HURRICANE features plain non-RGB designs.

Personally, I still remember buying a Leadtek GeForce Ti4400 back in the day... so it's good to see they're still in business.

WinFast RTX 5090 HURRICANE 32G

NVIDIA® Blackwell GPU

21760 CUDA Cores

32GB GDDR7 Memory

512-bit Memory Interface

28 Gbps Memory Speed

Base Clock: 2.01 GHz

Boost Clock: 2.41 GHz

4th Generation Ray Tracing Cores

5th Generation Tensor Cores

NVIDIA DLSS 4

16-Pin Supplementary Power Connector

10 Heat Pipes and Vapor Chamber Base

Metal Backplate

4

WinFast RTX 5080 HURRICANE 16G

NVIDIA® Blackwell GPU

10752 CUDA Cores

16GB GDDR7 Memory

256-bit Memory Interface

30 Gbps Memory Speed

Base clock: 2.3 GHz

Boost clock: 2.62 GHz

4th Generation Ray Tracing Cores

5th Generation Tensor Cores

NVIDIA DLSS 4

16-Pin Supplementary Power Connector

7 Heat Pipes and Vapor Chamber Base

Metal Backplate

4

WinFast RTX 5070 Ti HURRICANE 16G