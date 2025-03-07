All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

Leadtek is back with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti WinFast graphics cards

Leadtek unveils its new fleet of WinFast-branded GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs: RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti released in new HURRICANE variants.

Leadtek is back with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti WinFast graphics cards
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Leadtek has launched the WinFast HURRICANE series with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti GPUs. The RTX 5090 features a thick cooling design and ARGB lighting, while the RTX 5080 and 5070 Ti have non-RGB designs. These cards include NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, GDDR7 memory, and advanced ray tracing and tensor cores.

Leadtek is back with some new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs that might not make it to the US market, but the new WinFast HURRICANE series cards are here, check them out:

Leadtek is back with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti WinFast graphics cards 101
4

Leadtek has introduced the new WinFast HURRICANE series with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards. The flagship Leadtek GeForce RTX 5090 WinFast HURRICANE features a mega-thick over 4-slot cooling design that's also incredibly high (78mm).

Under that, the RTX 5080 WinFast HURRICANE features the same cooling design but it's slightly smaller (72.6mm) that should fall into a 3.5-slot design. The RTX 5090 WinFast HURRICANE features ARGB lighting on the side, while the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti WinFast HURRICANE features plain non-RGB designs.

Personally, I still remember buying a Leadtek GeForce Ti4400 back in the day... so it's good to see they're still in business.

WinFast RTX 5090 HURRICANE 32G

  • NVIDIA® Blackwell GPU
  • 21760 CUDA Cores
  • 32GB GDDR7 Memory
  • 512-bit Memory Interface
  • 28 Gbps Memory Speed
  • Base Clock: 2.01 GHz
  • Boost Clock: 2.41 GHz
  • 4th Generation Ray Tracing Cores
  • 5th Generation Tensor Cores
  • NVIDIA DLSS 4
  • 16-Pin Supplementary Power Connector
  • 10 Heat Pipes and Vapor Chamber Base
  • Metal Backplate
Leadtek is back with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti WinFast graphics cards 102
4

WinFast RTX 5080 HURRICANE 16G

  • NVIDIA® Blackwell GPU
  • 10752 CUDA Cores
  • 16GB GDDR7 Memory
  • 256-bit Memory Interface
  • 30 Gbps Memory Speed
  • Base clock: 2.3 GHz
  • Boost clock: 2.62 GHz
  • 4th Generation Ray Tracing Cores
  • 5th Generation Tensor Cores
  • NVIDIA DLSS 4
  • 16-Pin Supplementary Power Connector
  • 7 Heat Pipes and Vapor Chamber Base
  • Metal Backplate
Leadtek is back with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti WinFast graphics cards 103
4

WinFast RTX 5070 Ti HURRICANE 16G

  • NVIDIA® Blackwell GPU
  • 8960 CUDA Cores
  • 16GB GDDR7 Memory
  • 256-bit Memory Interface
  • 28 Gbps Memory Speed
  • Base Clock: 2.3 GHz
  • Boost Clock: 2.45 GHz
  • 4th Generation Ray Tracing Cores
  • 5th Generation Tensor Cores
  • NVIDIA DLSS 4
  • 16-Pin Supplementary Power Connector
  • 7 Heat Pipes and Vapor Chamber Base
  • Metal Backplate
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, leadtek.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

