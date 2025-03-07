Leadtek is back with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti WinFast graphics cards

Leadtek is back with some new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs that might not make it to the US market, but the new WinFast HURRICANE series cards are here, check them out:
Leadtek has introduced the new WinFast HURRICANE series with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards. The flagship Leadtek GeForce RTX 5090 WinFast HURRICANE features a mega-thick over 4-slot cooling design that's also incredibly high (78mm).
Under that, the RTX 5080 WinFast HURRICANE features the same cooling design but it's slightly smaller (72.6mm) that should fall into a 3.5-slot design. The RTX 5090 WinFast HURRICANE features ARGB lighting on the side, while the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti WinFast HURRICANE features plain non-RGB designs.
Personally, I still remember buying a Leadtek GeForce Ti4400 back in the day... so it's good to see they're still in business.
WinFast RTX 5090 HURRICANE 32G
- NVIDIA® Blackwell GPU
- 21760 CUDA Cores
- 32GB GDDR7 Memory
- 512-bit Memory Interface
- 28 Gbps Memory Speed
- Base Clock: 2.01 GHz
- Boost Clock: 2.41 GHz
- 4th Generation Ray Tracing Cores
- 5th Generation Tensor Cores
- NVIDIA DLSS 4
- 16-Pin Supplementary Power Connector
- 10 Heat Pipes and Vapor Chamber Base
- Metal Backplate
WinFast RTX 5080 HURRICANE 16G
- NVIDIA® Blackwell GPU
- 10752 CUDA Cores
- 16GB GDDR7 Memory
- 256-bit Memory Interface
- 30 Gbps Memory Speed
- Base clock: 2.3 GHz
- Boost clock: 2.62 GHz
- 4th Generation Ray Tracing Cores
- 5th Generation Tensor Cores
- NVIDIA DLSS 4
- 16-Pin Supplementary Power Connector
- 7 Heat Pipes and Vapor Chamber Base
- Metal Backplate
WinFast RTX 5070 Ti HURRICANE 16G
- NVIDIA® Blackwell GPU
- 8960 CUDA Cores
- 16GB GDDR7 Memory
- 256-bit Memory Interface
- 28 Gbps Memory Speed
- Base Clock: 2.3 GHz
- Boost Clock: 2.45 GHz
- 4th Generation Ray Tracing Cores
- 5th Generation Tensor Cores
- NVIDIA DLSS 4
- 16-Pin Supplementary Power Connector
- 7 Heat Pipes and Vapor Chamber Base
- Metal Backplate