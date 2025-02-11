All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition: first melted power connector, third-party cable blamed

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card experiences melted 12V-2x6 power connector, third-party cable is to blame.

GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition: first melted power connector, third-party cable blamed
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: A Redditor reported that their NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card's power connector melted due to using a third-party cable instead of the official adapter. The issue occurred while playing Battlefield V, drawing 500-520W of power. The user plans to submit warranty claims to NVIDIA and ASUS.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card is under fire, with a Redditor reporting that his new RTX 5090 FE has had its 12V-2x6 power connector melted, with a third-party cable to blame. Check it out:

GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition: first melted power connector, third-party cable blamed 57
5

The Redditor said that he was playing Battlefield V with his GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition using 500-520W of power, but then he smelled something burning and turned the system off. He admitted to using a non-official power cable instead of using the power adapter that NVIDIA sends in the box, but it was too late, the 12V-2x6 power connector on his expensive new RTX 5090 FE was melted.

GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition: first melted power connector, third-party cable blamed 60GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition: first melted power connector, third-party cable blamed 61

The Redditor explained: "I guess it was a matter of time. I lucked out on 5090FE - and my luck has just run out. I have just upgraded from 4090FE to 5090FE. My PSU is ASUS Loki SFX-L. The cable used was this one (link here). I am not distant from the PC-building world and know what I'm doing. The cable was securely fastened and clicked on both sides (GPU and PSU).

"I noticed the burning smell playing Battlefield 5. The power draw was 500-520W. Instantly turned off my PC - and see for yourself..."

  1. The cable was securely fastened and clicked.
  2. The PSU and cable haven't changed from 4090FE (which was used for 2 years). Here is the previous build: https://pcpartpicker.com/b/RdMv6h
  3. Noticed a melting smell, turned off the PC - and just see the photos. The problem seems to have originated from the PSU side.
  4. Loki's 12VHPWR pins are MUCH thinner than in the 12VHPWR slot on 5090FE.
  5. Current build: https://pcpartpicker.com/b/VRfPxr

"I dunno what to do really. I will try to submit warranty claims to NVIDIA and ASUS. But I'm afraid I will simply be shut down on the"3rd party cable"part. Fuck, man".

Photo of the VIPERA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card
Best Deals: VIPERA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$3249.99 USD
$3298.99 USD $2879.99 USD
Buy
$4499.99 CAD
- $6999.99 CAD
Buy
£3989.99
£3500 £3500
Buy
$3249.99 USD
$3298.99 USD $2879.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/11/2025 at 2:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, reddit.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles