GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition: first melted power connector, third-party cable blamed

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card is under fire, with a Redditor reporting that his new RTX 5090 FE has had its 12V-2x6 power connector melted, with a third-party cable to blame. Check it out:

The Redditor said that he was playing Battlefield V with his GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition using 500-520W of power, but then he smelled something burning and turned the system off. He admitted to using a non-official power cable instead of using the power adapter that NVIDIA sends in the box, but it was too late, the 12V-2x6 power connector on his expensive new RTX 5090 FE was melted.

The Redditor explained: "I guess it was a matter of time. I lucked out on 5090FE - and my luck has just run out. I have just upgraded from 4090FE to 5090FE. My PSU is ASUS Loki SFX-L. The cable used was this one (link here). I am not distant from the PC-building world and know what I'm doing. The cable was securely fastened and clicked on both sides (GPU and PSU).

"I noticed the burning smell playing Battlefield 5. The power draw was 500-520W. Instantly turned off my PC - and see for yourself..."

The cable was securely fastened and clicked. The PSU and cable haven't changed from 4090FE (which was used for 2 years). Here is the previous build: https://pcpartpicker.com/b/RdMv6h Noticed a melting smell, turned off the PC - and just see the photos. The problem seems to have originated from the PSU side. Loki's 12VHPWR pins are MUCH thinner than in the 12VHPWR slot on 5090FE. Current build: https://pcpartpicker.com/b/VRfPxr

"I dunno what to do really. I will try to submit warranty claims to NVIDIA and ASUS. But I'm afraid I will simply be shut down on the"3rd party cable"part. Fuck, man".