Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti to use standard 8-pin power, up to RTX 4070 performance

A new leak points to NVIDIA's mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 Series using standard 8-pin power connectors, RTX 5060 Ti to match RTX 4070 performance.

GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti to use standard 8-pin power, up to RTX 4070 performance
TL;DR: The GeForce RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti are rumored to launch in March 2025, using an 8-pin PCIe power connector and requiring a 650W power supply. Expected prices are $329 for the RTX 5060 and $419 for the RTX 5060 Ti. Performance is comparable to RTX 4060 Ti and Radeon RX 7700 XT for the RTX 5060, and RTX 4070 and Radeon RX 7800 XT for the RTX 5060 Ti.

The latest rumors suggest a March 2025 launch for the GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, NVIDIA's mainstream RTX Blackwell options for the new 50 Series. According to a new report (via Videocardz) citing a source with close ties to NVIDIA partner ZOTAC, the GeForce RTX 5060 Series will use the traditional 8-pin PCIe power connector rather than the new 16-pin power connector.

GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti leak, image credit: Videocardz/Douyin.
2

GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti leak, image credit: Videocardz/Douyin.

The source also claims that the GeForce RTX 5060 Series, which covers both the Ti and non-Ti variants, will require a power supply with at least 650W - which indicates more power-hungry cards compared to the 550W of the current GeForce RTX 4060 Series.

There's also some preliminary pricing information for the GeForce RTX 5060 Series. Although it's in RMB (Chinese Yuan), it does look like we'll see a price increase of around 8% for the GeForce RTX 5060 and 3% for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti. This could mean a price point of $329 USD for the RTX 5060 and $419 USD for the RTX 5060 Ti.

However, this is for the 8GB variants of these GPUs. The pricing of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB variant, a model previously leaked from a MasSun product filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), will be lower than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB launch price. This would make sense, as many felt the 16GB pricing for the RTX 4060 Ti was too high at launch.

The source also provides some information on the expected performance of these cards. The RTX 5060 is set to offer RTX 4060 Ti and Radeon RX 7700 XT performance levels, while the RTX 5060 Ti is set to offer RTX 4070 and Radeon RX 7800 XT performance levels. However, as 8GB GPUs, this could be in reference to 1080p gaming and not 1440p.

The GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090 launched at the end of January, and NVIDIA is still on track to launch the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5070 sometime later this month. With the GeForce RTX 5060 Series rumored to arrive in March, NVIDIA would release its full GeForce RTX 50 Series in a single quarter - a first.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

