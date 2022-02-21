Intel announces 'Project Endgame': long term goals for GPU business

Intel says that Project Engame will be here later this year and could turn out to be a competitor to NVIDIA GeForce Now.

Intel might not have even launched its new Arc Alchemist GPU but it is confident in announcing "Project Endgame" which is shaping up to be a GeForce NOW-style cloud computing competitor.

The new Project Endgame was announced during a flurry of announcements and reveals at its recent Investors Meeting -- where we had many more details on the upcoming and future-gen Arc GPUs, 13/14/15th Gen Core CPUs, and so much more -- but Project Endgame is big for Intel, but is it too early?

Intel explains Project Endgame: "Project Endgame will enable users to access Intel Arc GPUs through a service for an always-accessible, low-latency computing experience. Project Endgame will be available later this year".

Intel doesn't explicitly state that Project Endgame is for gamers, so it might not be a GeForce NOW competitor. Instead, it could be a cloud-based computing product for workstations -- literally PCs in the cloud -- sending all of the computing into the cloud, down to a super-low-powered desktop or laptop.