Intel announces 'Project Endgame': long term goals for GPU business

Intel says that Project Engame will be here later this year and could turn out to be a competitor to NVIDIA GeForce Now.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Feb 21 2022 8:08 PM CST
Intel might not have even launched its new Arc Alchemist GPU but it is confident in announcing "Project Endgame" which is shaping up to be a GeForce NOW-style cloud computing competitor.

Intel announces 'Project Endgame': long term goals for GPU business 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Project Endgame was announced during a flurry of announcements and reveals at its recent Investors Meeting -- where we had many more details on the upcoming and future-gen Arc GPUs, 13/14/15th Gen Core CPUs, and so much more -- but Project Endgame is big for Intel, but is it too early?

Intel explains Project Endgame: "Project Endgame will enable users to access Intel Arc GPUs through a service for an always-accessible, low-latency computing experience. Project Endgame will be available later this year".

Intel doesn't explicitly state that Project Endgame is for gamers, so it might not be a GeForce NOW competitor. Instead, it could be a cloud-based computing product for workstations -- literally PCs in the cloud -- sending all of the computing into the cloud, down to a super-low-powered desktop or laptop.

Intel announces 'Project Endgame': long term goals for GPU business 02 | TweakTown.com
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

