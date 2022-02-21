Intel announces 'Project Endgame': long term goals for GPU business
Intel says that Project Engame will be here later this year and could turn out to be a competitor to NVIDIA GeForce Now.
Intel might not have even launched its new Arc Alchemist GPU but it is confident in announcing "Project Endgame" which is shaping up to be a GeForce NOW-style cloud computing competitor.
The new Project Endgame was announced during a flurry of announcements and reveals at its recent Investors Meeting -- where we had many more details on the upcoming and future-gen Arc GPUs, 13/14/15th Gen Core CPUs, and so much more -- but Project Endgame is big for Intel, but is it too early?
Intel explains Project Endgame: "Project Endgame will enable users to access Intel Arc GPUs through a service for an always-accessible, low-latency computing experience. Project Endgame will be available later this year".
- Read more: Intel Arc Celestial GPUs: 'Ultra Enthusiast' GPU market in 2024+
- Read more: Intel plans to ship 'millions of Arc GPUs every year' from now
Intel doesn't explicitly state that Project Endgame is for gamers, so it might not be a GeForce NOW competitor. Instead, it could be a cloud-based computing product for workstations -- literally PCs in the cloud -- sending all of the computing into the cloud, down to a super-low-powered desktop or laptop.
- Read more: Intel Arc Alchemist flagship GPU recently tested on Geekbench
- Read more: Say hello to the Intel Arc Alchemist flagship graphics card, for real
- Read more: Intel Arc Alchemist pricing: 'premium' GPU could cost $800 or so
- Read more: Intel Arc Alchemist reference card teased, Team Blue shaping up well
- Read more: Intel Arc Alchemist aXXX, Battlemage bXXX, Celestial cXXX naming tease
- Read more: Intel ARC Alchemist high-end GPU: 16GB of GDDR6, 8+6-pin PCIe power
- Read more: Intel ARC Alchemist battles RTX 3070, RX 6700 XT in new leaked slides
- Read more: Intel Alchemist character revealed, Xe-HPG gaming GPU gets a mascot
- Read more: Intel ARC Alchemist: perf close to RTX 3060, but things will change