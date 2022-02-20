Intel Arc Celestial GPUs: 'Ultra Enthusiast' GPU market in 2024+

Intel is two years away from battling AMD and NVIDIA at the Ultra Enthusiast GPU side of the market, but Arc Celestial will do it.

Intel has teased its very future-gen Arc Celestial GPU, its 3rd Gen Arc discrete GPU codenamed Celestial will enter the "Ultra Enthusiast" segment in 2024+.

The company revealed the plans of its next-gen Arc Battlemage for 2023-2024, and then its next-next-gen Arc Celestial for 2024+. Intel's first-gen Arc Alchemist GPU will be offered in multiple SKUs that will handle the Entry, Mainstream, Performance, and Enthusiast segments.

Intel's next-gen Arc Battlemage will handle everything and then reach the new Ultra Enthusiast segment, while in 2024 and beyond we'll have Arc Celestial that will burst through that Ultra Enthusiast.