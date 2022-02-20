Intel Arc Celestial GPUs: 'Ultra Enthusiast' GPU market in 2024+
Intel is two years away from battling AMD and NVIDIA at the Ultra Enthusiast GPU side of the market, but Arc Celestial will do it.
@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 20 2022 6:21 PM CST
Intel has teased its very future-gen Arc Celestial GPU, its 3rd Gen Arc discrete GPU codenamed Celestial will enter the "Ultra Enthusiast" segment in 2024+.
The company revealed the plans of its next-gen Arc Battlemage for 2023-2024, and then its next-next-gen Arc Celestial for 2024+. Intel's first-gen Arc Alchemist GPU will be offered in multiple SKUs that will handle the Entry, Mainstream, Performance, and Enthusiast segments.
Intel's next-gen Arc Battlemage will handle everything and then reach the new Ultra Enthusiast segment, while in 2024 and beyond we'll have Arc Celestial that will burst through that Ultra Enthusiast.
- But then I have a question: what is an Ultra Enthusiast? Well, I would consider myself one. I haven't gamed on anything less than 120FPS for over 20 years now, and I'm currently sitting in front of a 77-inch LG 4K 120Hz OLED TV for my workstation/gaming system. I game at 4K 120FPS, and would not just presume -- I expect -- that Intel means 4K 120FPS+ (and even 8K 60FPS or 120FPS with XeSS at that point) for an "Ultra Enthusiast".
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com
Newsletter Subscription
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Intel confirms next-gen 15th Gen Core 'Arrow Lake' CPUs for 2024
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Crypto games actually aren't very popular, still very speculative