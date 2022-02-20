All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel Arc Celestial GPUs: 'Ultra Enthusiast' GPU market in 2024+

Intel is two years away from battling AMD and NVIDIA at the Ultra Enthusiast GPU side of the market, but Arc Celestial will do it.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 20 2022 6:21 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel has teased its very future-gen Arc Celestial GPU, its 3rd Gen Arc discrete GPU codenamed Celestial will enter the "Ultra Enthusiast" segment in 2024+.

Intel Arc Celestial GPUs: 'Ultra Enthusiast' GPU market in 2024+ 01 | TweakTown.com

The company revealed the plans of its next-gen Arc Battlemage for 2023-2024, and then its next-next-gen Arc Celestial for 2024+. Intel's first-gen Arc Alchemist GPU will be offered in multiple SKUs that will handle the Entry, Mainstream, Performance, and Enthusiast segments.

Intel's next-gen Arc Battlemage will handle everything and then reach the new Ultra Enthusiast segment, while in 2024 and beyond we'll have Arc Celestial that will burst through that Ultra Enthusiast.

  • But then I have a question: what is an Ultra Enthusiast? Well, I would consider myself one. I haven't gamed on anything less than 120FPS for over 20 years now, and I'm currently sitting in front of a 77-inch LG 4K 120Hz OLED TV for my workstation/gaming system. I game at 4K 120FPS, and would not just presume -- I expect -- that Intel means 4K 120FPS+ (and even 8K 60FPS or 120FPS with XeSS at that point) for an "Ultra Enthusiast".
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$619.00
$619.00$624.99$637.74
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/20/2022 at 7:06 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.