MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X: huge 480W TDP, 1900MHz GPU boost

MSI's custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X is sounding delicious... up to 1900MHz boost GPU clock, and huge 480W TDP for OC fun.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 17 2022 7:27 PM CST
MSI's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card has been teased, with new specifications leaked that include a default 480W TDP.

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X: huge 480W TDP, 1900MHz GPU boost 524 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X not only has a 480W TDP, which is 30W higher than their custom MSI RTX 3090 SUPRIM X, but it has 24GB of even-more-ultra-fast GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps. GPU boost clock wise we're looking at "EXTREME" mode pushing the GPU to 1900MHz, while "GAMING" and "SILENT" modes have the GPU clocked at 20MHz less, 1880MHz.

You will need 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, where we should see the sleeker, single 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connector on NVIDIA's own flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition. MSI most likely won't have this card for a while, as I exclusively reported a few days ago that an industry source of mine said NVIDIA has "halted production" on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti... and we still don't know why.

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X: huge 480W TDP, 1900MHz GPU boost 07 | TweakTown.com
MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X: huge 480W TDP, 1900MHz GPU boost 516 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

