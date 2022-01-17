MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X: huge 480W TDP, 1900MHz GPU boost

MSI's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card has been teased, with new specifications leaked that include a default 480W TDP.

The new MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X not only has a 480W TDP, which is 30W higher than their custom MSI RTX 3090 SUPRIM X, but it has 24GB of even-more-ultra-fast GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps. GPU boost clock wise we're looking at "EXTREME" mode pushing the GPU to 1900MHz, while "GAMING" and "SILENT" modes have the GPU clocked at 20MHz less, 1880MHz.

You will need 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, where we should see the sleeker, single 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connector on NVIDIA's own flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition. MSI most likely won't have this card for a while, as I exclusively reported a few days ago that an industry source of mine said NVIDIA has "halted production" on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti... and we still don't know why.