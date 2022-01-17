MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X: huge 480W TDP, 1900MHz GPU boost
MSI's custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X is sounding delicious... up to 1900MHz boost GPU clock, and huge 480W TDP for OC fun.
MSI's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card has been teased, with new specifications leaked that include a default 480W TDP.
The new MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X not only has a 480W TDP, which is 30W higher than their custom MSI RTX 3090 SUPRIM X, but it has 24GB of even-more-ultra-fast GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps. GPU boost clock wise we're looking at "EXTREME" mode pushing the GPU to 1900MHz, while "GAMING" and "SILENT" modes have the GPU clocked at 20MHz less, 1880MHz.
You will need 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, where we should see the sleeker, single 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connector on NVIDIA's own flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition. MSI most likely won't have this card for a while, as I exclusively reported a few days ago that an industry source of mine said NVIDIA has "halted production" on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti... and we still don't know why.
- Read more: NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti official: 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps, 450W
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti confirmed: higher GPU clocks, faster GDDR6X
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti flashed to RTX 3090: 110MH/s mining upgrade
- Read more: EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN teased, 2 x 12-pin PCIe power needed
- Read more: MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X teased, ready for January 27 launch
- Read more: ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming teased, no PCIe 5.0 mentioned
- Read more: NVIDIA's beefed-up GeForce RTX 3090 Ti launching on January 27, 2022
- Read more: NVIDIA confirms CES 2022 presser: Jan 4, 2022 - RTX 3090 Ti unveiling?
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: Q1 2022 release, uses 450W power
- Read more: GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: single-sided GDDR6X, new power plug, 450W TDP
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series specs teased, 24GB on 3090 SUPER
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER rumors: 10752 CUDA cores and 400W+ power
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 511.23: RTX 3080 12GB support + DLDSR tech
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Diablo 2 gets its first new runeword in 17 years, and it's amazing