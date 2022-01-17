NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti custom cards already listed for up to $4500
Uh, so custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards are already listed for kidneys online... up to $4500 at some EU retailers.
Well, it looks like you'll need to deal with having just a single kidney for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti -- especially if you live where Hostel was based, in Europe -- and have to pay anywhere between $3571 and $4497. Yeah.
The price for two of MSI's upcoming custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards has been listed by some distributors and retailers in Europe, with two Swiss retailers and one German distributor listing prices for NVIDIA's new flagship GPU. MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GAMING X TRIO have been priced, and oh boy.
We're looking at anywhere between $3654 and up to a huge $4497 for the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X (after conversion from its overseas pricing), while the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GAMING X TRIO is a little cheaper, coming it at only $3571.
There's also some more screenshots from VideoCardz, that show ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is on the way, and selling for just 2390 EUR (around $2700 or so). The pricing on the other MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards is 30% above the ZOTAC RTX 3090 Ti, which is kinda ridiculous... but if they have stock and others don't, and people are willing to pay that price, well...
