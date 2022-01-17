All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti custom cards already listed for up to $4500

Uh, so custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards are already listed for kidneys online... up to $4500 at some EU retailers.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 17 2022 7:02 PM CST
Well, it looks like you'll need to deal with having just a single kidney for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti -- especially if you live where Hostel was based, in Europe -- and have to pay anywhere between $3571 and $4497. Yeah.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The price for two of MSI's upcoming custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards has been listed by some distributors and retailers in Europe, with two Swiss retailers and one German distributor listing prices for NVIDIA's new flagship GPU. MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GAMING X TRIO have been priced, and oh boy.

We're looking at anywhere between $3654 and up to a huge $4497 for the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X (after conversion from its overseas pricing), while the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GAMING X TRIO is a little cheaper, coming it at only $3571.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti custom cards already listed for up to $4500 05 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti custom cards already listed for up to $4500 06 | TweakTown.com

There's also some more screenshots from VideoCardz, that show ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is on the way, and selling for just 2390 EUR (around $2700 or so). The pricing on the other MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards is 30% above the ZOTAC RTX 3090 Ti, which is kinda ridiculous... but if they have stock and others don't, and people are willing to pay that price, well...

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti custom cards already listed for up to $4500 515 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

