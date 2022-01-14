All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards teased

GIGABYTE preparing GeForce RTX 3090 Ti AORUS Xtreme Waterforce, RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC as well as other new Ampere GPUs on the way.

Published Fri, Jan 14 2022 9:29 PM CST
NVIDIA announced its new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card at CES 2022, but I've just reported exclusively that NVIDIA has halted production on the RTX 3090 Ti -- not stopping GIGABYTE from preparing its new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards.

GIGABYTE has a fleet of new custom RTX 30 series GPUs on the way, with the new flagship GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 Ti AORUS Xtreme Waterforce -- a new watercooled card -- and the new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC graphics card. We should expect to see the RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC be an air-cooled variant, both laden with RGB lighting.

In the new EEC listing, it wasn't just the new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti that gets some new custom card lovin' from GIGABYTE, but also the new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC Stealth, and not just 1 but 4 new GeForce RTX 3050 cards. The new GeForce RTX 3050 cards include the RTX 3050 Gaming OC, RTX 3050 Eagle OC, RTX 3050 Gaming, and RTX 3050 Mini.

  • GV-N309TAORUSX W-24GD (GIGABYTE 3090 Ti AORUS Xtreme Waterforce)
  • GV-N309TGAMING OC-24GD (GIGABYTE 3090 Ti Gaming OC)
  • GV-N307TGAMING OC-16GD STEALTH (GIGABYTE 3070 Ti Gaming OC Stealth)
  • GV-N3050GAMING OC-8GD (GIGABYTE 3050 Gaming OC)
  • GV-N3050EAGLE OC-8GD (GIGABYTE 3050 Eagle OC)
  • GV-N3050GAMING-8 NG30 N3050D6-8GD (GIGABYTE 3050 Gaming)
  • GV-N3050D6-8GL (GIGABYTE 3050 Mini)
Funnily enough, Team Green didn't talk about the full detailed specifications of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti -- but we know that we can expect around 40 TFLOPs of single-precision compute performance. Oh, and that custom RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards are going to be power monsters, chewing down 1000W+ of power.

