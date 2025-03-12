All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

GALAX RTX 5090D HOF XOC breaks 3DMark Speed Way world record: dual 12V-2x6 power, 3.27GHz GPU

Micka from the GALAX OC Lab has teased the design of its upcoming RTX 5090D HOF XOC graphics card: overclocks GB202 GPU to 3.27GHz, breaks OC world record.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: GALAX's new GeForce RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC Limited Edition graphics card, featuring dual 12-2x6 power connectors, has set a 3DMark Speed Way world record with a 3.27GHz GB202 GPU. Designed by the GALAX OC team, it remains unreleased to the public, highlighting GALAX's commitment to the overclocking community.

GALAX's new custom GeForce RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC Limited Edition graphics card has been teased, with its dual 12-2x6 power connectors and overclock breaking 3DMark Speed Way's world record with the GB202 GPU clocking in at 3.27GHz.

GALAX RTX 5090D HOF XOC breaks 3DMark Speed Way world record: dual 12V-2x6 power, 3.27GHz GPU 08
5

The GALAX OC team and Micka have shown off the design of the GALAX RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC Limited Edition graphics card that sports not one but two 12-2x6 power connectors, versus the old design with a single power connector. The GALAX OC team helped design the custom PCB design for the new RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC Limited Edition graphics card, with "XOC" standing for "Extreme OC" which is a model that only GALAX will use in-house.

NVIDIA has to improve every single change to TGP and memory settings, where after approval, BIOSes are distributed confidentially. XOC BIOSes usually leak out to the public, but this is not something that should be done lightly as cards without a dual BIOS make it risky as it can cause failure and you'll have a dead card on your hands.

GALAX RTX 5090D HOF XOC breaks 3DMark Speed Way world record: dual 12V-2x6 power, 3.27GHz GPU 11
5

Micka from the GALAX OC team used the custom RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC Limited Edition to break some 3DMark Speed Way world records with the GB202 GPU reaching a hefty 3.27GHz.

GALAX hasn't released its new RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC Limited Edition to the public just yet, and we don't know if they ever will. They're the only company that is still committed to the enthusiast and overclocking community, as EVGA is gone with its Kingpin card, there's no MSI Lightning or ASUS Matrix GPUs that can compete against GALAX's new custom RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC Limited Edition.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

