GALAX RTX 5090D HOF XOC breaks 3DMark Speed Way world record: dual 12V-2x6 power, 3.27GHz GPU

GALAX's new GeForce RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC Limited Edition graphics card, featuring dual 12-2x6 power connectors, has set a 3DMark Speed Way world record with a 3.27GHz GB202 GPU. Designed by the GALAX OC team, it remains unreleased to the public, highlighting GALAX's commitment to the overclocking community.

GALAX's new custom GeForce RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC Limited Edition graphics card has been teased, with its dual 12-2x6 power connectors and overclock breaking 3DMark Speed Way's world record with the GB202 GPU clocking in at 3.27GHz.

The GALAX OC team and Micka have shown off the design of the GALAX RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC Limited Edition graphics card that sports not one but two 12-2x6 power connectors, versus the old design with a single power connector. The GALAX OC team helped design the custom PCB design for the new RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC Limited Edition graphics card, with "XOC" standing for "Extreme OC" which is a model that only GALAX will use in-house.

NVIDIA has to improve every single change to TGP and memory settings, where after approval, BIOSes are distributed confidentially. XOC BIOSes usually leak out to the public, but this is not something that should be done lightly as cards without a dual BIOS make it risky as it can cause failure and you'll have a dead card on your hands.

Micka from the GALAX OC team used the custom RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC Limited Edition to break some 3DMark Speed Way world records with the GB202 GPU reaching a hefty 3.27GHz.

GALAX hasn't released its new RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC Limited Edition to the public just yet, and we don't know if they ever will. They're the only company that is still committed to the enthusiast and overclocking community, as EVGA is gone with its Kingpin card, there's no MSI Lightning or ASUS Matrix GPUs that can compete against GALAX's new custom RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC Limited Edition.