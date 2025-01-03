NVIDIA is giving away a GeForce 8800 Ultra signed by Jensen Huang, the first CUDA GPU ever

NVIDIA is giving away a GeForce 8800 Ultra GPU signed by CEO Jensen Huang, and all you have to do is post a comment in reply to their post on X.

NVIDIA is ramping up to CES 2025 with GeForce Giveaways, with the one today being the GeForce 8800 Ultra, the first CUDA GPU, signed by CEO Jensen Huang and is being given away on X. Check out the post below:

All you have to do is comment on the post on X with #GeForceGreats and you're in the running, where you will get the GeForce 8800 Ultra graphics card signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. The NVIDIA GeForce 8800 Ultra used the G80 GPU architecture that supported DirectX 10 at the time.

The G80 GPU had 128 CUDA cores, a GPU clock of a blistering (for at the time) 612MHz, and 768MB of GDDR3 memory on a 384-bit memory bus providing up to 103.7GB/sec of memory bandwidth. Just look at those specs compared to the about-to-be-launched GeForce RTX 5090 that will have 20,000+ CUDA cores, and 32GB of GDDR7 memory.

NVIDIA's GeForce 8800 Ultra graphics card used 2 x 6-pin PCIe power connectors at the time, drawing up to 171W of power. On the display connectivity side they featured 2 x DVI ports, and 1 x S-Video port (I remember, I had one and I loved it, I also had them in SLI, and loved that even more).

It connects into a PCIe 1.0 x16 interface at the time, with a dual-slot cooler and a launch price of $829 in 2007... just in time for Crysis, and yes, the GeForce 8800 Ultra could run Crysis. At the tim e there were AIB partners that made custom cards including ASUS, EVGA, GIGABYTE, PNY, and XFX with custom variants (and various overclocking and cooling setups) of the GeForce 8800 Ultra.