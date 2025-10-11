GALAX intros new GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB with blower-style fan and slim single-slot design

TL;DR: GALAX introduces a compact single-slot GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB MAX graphics card with a blower-style cooler, ideal for small form factor gaming and AI workstations. Featuring 4608 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7 memory, and a 180W TDP, it offers powerful performance under $500, primarily available in the APAC region.

GALAX has just unveiled its new single-slot GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB graphics card, which sports a blower-style cooler and is perfect for a SFF gaming rig. Check it out:

9

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB MAX graphics card features a tight single-slot design, measuring just 20mm wide, with a single blower-style fan that pushes the hot air through a vapor chamber heatsink, using high-quality Honeywell Phase-Change TIM to make sure it can handle the 180W TDP of the RTX 5060 Ti GPU.

Inside, the new GALAX RTX 5060 Ti single-slot GPU features an 8-layer PCB with a 8+2 phase design, powered by a single 8-pin power connector, and uses the standard display configuration on the back with 3 x HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 2.1 connector.

We have the usual 4608 CUDA cores that one would find on the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU, with GPU clocks of up to 2572MHz, and the 16GB of GDDR7 spread out on a 128-bit memory interface running at 28Gbps bandwidth.

GALAX's new GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB MAX graphics card measures 280 x 126 x 20mm, meaning it's perfect for SFF gaming systems and AI workstations, especially if you couple this new single-slot GPU with a motherboard that has up to 7 PCIe slots... speaking of which, I'd love to see a picture of that if anyone ends up doing it.

NVIDIA does have its RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell workstation GPU that comes in a single-slot design, but that GPU costs between $1500 and $2500... while the new GALAX GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB MAX graphics card should cost under $500, making it a real cost-effective way of getting lots of GPU power -- and up to 112GB of VRAM (16GB x 7 cards = 112GB GDDR7) -- inside of your AI workstation.

The only issue is that the GALAX GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB MAX graphics card will probably be limited to the APAC region only.