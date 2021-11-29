NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti confirmed: will rock Micron's 21Gbps GDDR6X

NVIDIA will reportedly use Micron's very latest 21Gbps GDDR6X memory, up from the 19.5Gbps GDDR6X memory used on the RTX 3090.

NVIDIA is currently preparing another flagship graphics card for a big unveiling in January 2022, with the purported GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card that will rock Micron's even-more-ultra-fast 21Gbps GDDR6X memory.

The current flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 arrives with 24GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 19.5Gbps, but it easily overclocks to 21Gbps and barely offers any perceivable performance difference. But, the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will not only have upgraded GDDR6X memory (21Gbps vs 19.5Gbps) but with it, it'll have slightly more memory bandwidth at 1008GB/sec (1TB/sec) compared to 936GB/sec on the RTX 3090.

Inside, NVIDIA is expected to use the GA102-350 GPU which bumps up everything across the board: 84 GPU clusters (versus 82 on the GA102-300 inside of the RTX 3090) while there's 10752 CUDA cores (up from 10496 CUDA cores), 84 RT Cores (up from 82 RT Cores) and finally: 336 Tensors/TMUs (up from 328 Tensors/TMUs).

What will be different on the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and its beefed-up 24GB of GDDR6X at 21Gbps from Micron is limit the modules to 12 with single-sided GDDR6X, making the design of the card easier -- and also the GDDR6X cranking at 21Gbps won't run ridiculously hot.

A major problem with NVIDIA's own flagship GeForce RTX 3090 is that the backplate gets RIDICULOUSLY hot when the GDDR6X is pressed... untouchable hot (GDDR6X runs at 110C if you don't replace the thermal pads).

Not only that, but the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will pack the full GA102 GPU so we get the hefty 10752 CUDA cores, and for the first time in GeForce history; over 1TB/sec memory bandwidth. 24GB of the very latest ultra-mega-fast GDDR6X memory from Micron debuting in the RTX 3090 Ti at 21Gbps.