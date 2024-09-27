NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5080: launches with 16GB GDDR7, but 24GB GDDR7 model rumored

NVIDIA is expected to debut its next-gen GeForce RTX 5080 with 16GB of ultra-fast, next-gen GDDR7 memory... but now we're hearing fresh rumors that an RTX 5080 will launch with 24GB after the first 16GB model launches. Alrighty!

The new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 will ship with a huge 32GB of GDDR7 memory, which is 8GB more than the 24GB of GDDR6X memory on the RTX 4090. The GeForce RTX 4080 launched with 16GB of GDDR6X memory, and the suped-up RTX 4080 SUPER also continued on with 16GB of GDDR6X... now the RTX 5080 is launching with 16GB and I'm sure gamers are going to say "but, there's no VRAM capacity upgrade!"

Well, that's where this new RTX 5080 with 24GB GDDR7 memory steps in, which would be fantastic to see as there's going to be a huge gap between the RTX 5090 with 32GB and the RTX 5080 with 16GB. The RTX 5080 with 24GB would sit perfectly in the middle, and I'm sure would rock higher GPU clocks, the additional 8GB more GDDR7 memory, and of course: a higher price tag.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 + RTX 5080 graphics cards will use 16 and 8 GDDR7 memory modules, respectively: with 2GB capacity per module, the RTX 5090 has 32GB, and the RTX 5080 has 16GB (16 x 2GB = 32GB and 8 x 2GB = 16GB). But... if NVIDIA were to use GDDR7 memory modules with 3GB capacity, we could have the same PCB design, core specs, and 256-bit memory bus on the RTX 5080, but with 24GB of GDDR7.