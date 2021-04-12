NVIDIA teases Ampere Next GPU for 2022, Ampere Next Next GPU for 2024

NVIDIA confirms next-gen Ampere Next GPU comes in 2022 with codename Lovelace, meanwhile Ampere Next Next drops in 2024.

NVIDIA hasn't teased its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, but it has just teased its next two GPU architectures codenamed Ampere Next and Ampere Next Next.

Yeah -- Ampere Next should be the Lovelace GPU architecture we've been hearing about and drops in 2022 meanwhile NVIDIA's next GPU architecture after that is codenamed Ampere Next Next and could be the MCM (multi-chip module) or GPU chiplet-based Hopper GPU architecture.

During the GTC 2021 keynote NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang explained that the company will focus on x86 architecture one year, while the next year they'll focus on ARM -- with NVIDIA having a "2-year rhythm with a kicker in-between".