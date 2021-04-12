All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA teases Ampere Next GPU for 2022, Ampere Next Next GPU for 2024

NVIDIA confirms next-gen Ampere Next GPU comes in 2022 with codename Lovelace, meanwhile Ampere Next Next drops in 2024.

Published Mon, Apr 12 2021 2:17 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Apr 12 2021 2:39 PM CDT
NVIDIA hasn't teased its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, but it has just teased its next two GPU architectures codenamed Ampere Next and Ampere Next Next.

NVIDIA teases Ampere Next GPU for 2022, Ampere Next Next GPU for 2024 09 | TweakTown.com

Yeah -- Ampere Next should be the Lovelace GPU architecture we've been hearing about and drops in 2022 meanwhile NVIDIA's next GPU architecture after that is codenamed Ampere Next Next and could be the MCM (multi-chip module) or GPU chiplet-based Hopper GPU architecture.

During the GTC 2021 keynote NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang explained that the company will focus on x86 architecture one year, while the next year they'll focus on ARM -- with NVIDIA having a "2-year rhythm with a kicker in-between".

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

