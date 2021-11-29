Black Friday is here on Amazon! Get up to 31% off on Corsair products

Black Friday is here and Corsair is taking advantage of the opportunity to list a whole range of products for discounts on Amazon.

For sale is a selection of headphones, keyboards, and a mouse and power supply. The HS80, HS75, HS60, Void Pro, Void Elite, and Void RGB Elite are available for between $119.99 and $54.99. The Void RGB Elite is available in wired and wireless versions, while the non-RGB variant is wired.

The available keyboards include the K95, a mechanical keyboard, with Cherry MX Brown switches or Cherry MX Blue variants available. The K55 has three available variants, RGB, RGB Pro, and RGB Pro XT. Both the K95 and K55 come with RGB and a detachable palm rest.

Corsair's mouse on sale is the Scimitar Pro RGB and the Elite, which comes in cheaper than the Pro with its discount. Both boast 12 programmable side buttons, while the Elite has an 18,000 DPI sensor compared to the Pro's 16,000 DPI.

The only currently discounted power supply Corsair is offering is the 850 watt variant of its HX series for 20% off.

More variants are viewable on each page, be sure to check them out!

CORSAIR HS80 RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset with Spatial Audio - Works with Mac, PC, PS5, PS4 - Carbon - was $149.99 - now $119.99 - you save $30.00 (20%).

Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT - Dynamic Per-Key RGB Backlighting - Six Macro Keys with Elgato Stream Deck Software Integration - IP42 Dust and Spill-Resistant - Detachable Palm Rest - Media and Volume Keys - was $69.99 - now $49.99 - you save $20.00 (29%).

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB - MMO Gaming Mouse - 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor - 12 Programmable Side Buttons - Black - was $79.99 - now $59.99 - you save $20.00 (25%).

Corsair HS75 Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset - 20 Hour Battery Life Works w/Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC- Detachable Noise Canceling Microphone- Memory Foam Earcups - 30 Feet of Range - was $149.99 - now $109.99 - you save $40.00 (27%).

Corsair VOID Elite Surround Premium Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound - Discord Certified - Works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Carbon - was $79.99 - now $54.99 - you save $25.00 (31%).

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Backlit RGB LED, Cherry MX RGB Brown, Black - was $199.99 - now $139.99 - you save $60.00 (30%).

Corsair Void RGB Elite USB Premium Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound, White (CA-9011204-NA) - was $79.99 - now $57.99 - you save $22.00 (28%).

CORSAIR HX Series, HX850, 850 Watt, 80+ Platinum Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply - was $184.99 - now $147.99 - you save $37.00 (20%).

CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Stereo Gaming Headset with Haptic Bass, Carbon - was $129.99 - now $99.99 - you save $30.00 (23%).