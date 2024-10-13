Corsair is releasing Call of Duty-themed headsets, keyboards, streaming equipment, and more

From controllers to keyboards, mice, headsets, to microphones, full PC rigs, and more - here's a look at Corsair's new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 line-up.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is out October 25, and Corsair has collaborated with Activision to release new CoD-themed gaming gear across its various brands: Corsair, Drop, Elgato, ORIGIN PC, and SCUF Gaming.

On the PC gaming peripheral front, there's a Black Ops 6-themed CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard, a fantastic 75% mechanical offering that earned an Editor's Choice Award when we reviewed it earlier this year. There's also a Call of Duty-themed M75 WIRELESS mouse and HS80 RGB WIRELESS gaming headset.

For the content creators out there, you've got Black Ops 6-themed Elgato products - including the popular STREAM DECK MK.2 and WAVE:3 USB MICROPHONE. And for those looking for a new PC or gaming laptop, there are custom Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 rigs from Origin PC.

Here's a summary of all the Call of Duty gear coming. For more information, visit Corsair's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hub.

CORSAIR

7 HS80 RGB WIRELESS CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION : A premium wireless gaming headset that delivers incredibly detailed sound through custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers with immersive Dolby Atmos. It features hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and a broadcast-grade omnidirectional microphone that captures your voice with outstanding clarity.

K65 PLUS WIRELESS CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION : Stand out from the crowd with superior skill and distinctive design. The CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS is a 75% gaming keyboard that maxes out on performance and personality. Step up your switch game with pre-lubricated CORSAIR MLX Red V2 linear switches that make each keystroke silky smooth and responsive.

M75 WIRELESS CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION : Sculpted by victory. Made for the spotlight. The M75 WIRELESS sports an expertly designed ambidextrous mouse shape and ultra-fast connectivity via SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and Bluetooth.

MM300 2XL CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION : a high endurance cloth mouse mat for high-DPI gaming mice. Reinforced stitched edges guard against surface peeling, while the textile-weaved surface gives superior control for lethal in-game accuracy.

VENGEANCE SERIES CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: Step up your game with a CORSAIR VENGEANCE gaming pc, built with a full range of award-winning CORSAIR components, and powered by the latest cutting-edge processors and graphics.

SCUF Gaming

REFLEX CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION : Stay unstoppable with ergonomically designed remappable paddles, adaptive triggers, and onboard profiles that allow you to quickly switch from one game to another with SCUF Reflex for PlayStation 5.

INSTINCT PRO CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION : Engineered for better performance and responsiveness, SCUF Instinct Pro for Xbox Series X|S provides four remappable paddles, interchangeable thumbsticks, and instant triggers that switch from regular to a mouse-like click at the flip of a switch.

ENVISION PRO CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION : Designed to deliver the best experience for controller PC gamers. SCUF Envision is equipped with 11 additional remappable inputs, ultra-fast wired/wireless connectivity, and advanced software for macros and endless customization options.

UNIVERSAL CONTROLLER PROTECTION CASE CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: This case has an impact resistant exterior and a soft, padded interior to protect your controller from dents and scratches, even while traveling. It works to protect any Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, or Xbox One controller.

Elgato

STREAM DECK MK.2 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION : Features 15 customizable LCD keys to control apps and platforms. Hit the store for app plugins, icons, tracks plus effects, and keep your setup fresh with interchangeable faceplates.

WAVE:3 USB MICROPHONE CALL OF DUTY: BLAC K OPS 6 EDITION : A premium microphone and digital mixing solution that fuses plug and play convenience with broadcast-grade circuitry.

WAVE MIC ARM LP CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: A studio-grade boom arm for your premium microphone, Wave Mic Arm LP sits below the shoulder line for an unobstructed view.

Drop

ARTISAN KEYCAP CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 EDITION: A 1u artisan keycap featuring a jet-black acrylic keycap with a bite jutting out to meet your fingertips.

ORIGIN PC

