Corsair slashes prices up to 50% off across its range of AIO coolers with savings up to $165

Corsair has slashed prices across its range of AIO CPU coolers, with discounts of up to 50% across a variety of products and savings as much as $165.

Black Friday is almost upon us and just like every year companies are already getting ahead of the wave of incoming deals by slashes prices across their range of products early.

Corsair is one of those companies, and according to its recent announcement, prices across a range of its All-In-One (AIO) CPU coolers will be severely reduced, with savings of up to $165 on select items. Corsair has really brought the savings here, with some discounts on products being as much as 50%, making it a great time to snag a good deal on a cooler for a current or future system.

iCUE LINK H150i

Kicking this off is the iCUE LINK H150i, a three-fan setup that comes 360mm radiator, three QX120 RGB fans capable of spinning up to 2,400 RPM, a customizable LCD screen that can display performance metrics such as CPU temperature, images, GIFs and more, and compatibility with the latest Intel 1700 & AMD AM5 sockets.

Current price : $164.99

Original price : $329.99

Save : $165

iCUE H100i RGB ELITE

Next up is the iCUE H100i RGB ELITE, a liquid CPU cooler with a 240mm radiator that comes equipped with two of Corsair's AF ELITE Series PWM fans, capable of spinning 1850 RPM. The H100i RGB ELITE also comes with integrated RGB customization and refined aesthetics for that nice, clean look.

Current price : $74.99

Original price : $149.99

Save : $75

iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX XT

Corsair has also reduced the price of the iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX XT, which comes with a 360mm radiator, powerful Corsair AF RGB ELITE fans, bright RGB lighting with Corsair's Capellix LEDs, and three fans capable of pushing 2100 RPM.

Current price : $89.99

Original price : $179.99

Save : $90

iCUE H170i ELITE LCD XT

Massive savings of up to $155 on the iCUE H170i ELITE LCD XT, which comes with a 420mm radiator, three 140mm AF RGB Elite fans capable of hitting 1700 RPM, and an LCD screen for customization. The LCD screen can be customized to user preference, with support for GIFs, images, or even system information such as CPU temperature.

Current price : $154.99

Original price : $309.99

Save : $155

iCUE LINK H115i RGB

Corsair has also slashed the price of the iCUE LINK H115i RGB, a powerful all-in-one CPU cooler that utilizes Corsair's ICUE LINK technology that enables for clean build of the CPU cooler overall. The iCUE LINK H115i RGB AIO comes with a 280mm radiator that's paired with QX140 RGB fans capable of spinning 2,000 RPM. Additionally, the copper cold plate is compatible with the latest Intel 1700 & AMD AM5 sockets.