All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU: cya Core-X, hey Xeon Workstation

Intel Core-X naming dropped for its next-gen Intel Sapphire Rapids-X platform, with the company leaving its Core-X branding.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 21 2021 8:32 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's next-gen Sapphire Rapid-X architecture isn't far away with the new HEDT platform, which will be made on the new Intel 7 node.

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU: cya Core-X, hey Xeon Workstation 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

According to the very latest rumors from Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead, we're to expect up to 56 cores and 112 threads of CPU power and DDR5 RAM + PCIe 5.0 support. We are to expect an edition of Sapphire Rapids that will rock super-fast HBM2e memory and a nifty new Ponte Vecchio GPU for the new Aurora supercomputer.

The new rumor from MLID teases that Intel is actually going to drop the Core-X branding with Sapphire Rapids, and launch it as the new Xeon Workstation family of processors. With up to 56 cores, 112 threads, 8-channel DDR5 support, 350W of TDP, and an insane 112 x PCIe 5.0 lanes... Intel is back.

We might end up seeing the new Intel HEDT-focused Sapphire Rapids-X platform might act as a "spiritual successor" to Intel HEDT Cascade Lake-X, with an interesting new consumer-focused HEDT Sapphire Rapids CPU that has some huge upgrades over Cascade Lake.

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU: cya Core-X, hey Xeon Workstation 02 | TweakTown.com
Intel's new Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU: cya Core-X, hey Xeon Workstation 03 | TweakTown.com

This could see Intel still offer 4-channel or 8-channel DDR5 RAM and drop down to (but still a huge) 64 x PCIe 5.0 lanes, which would be more than enough to compete with AMD and its HEDT platform with Ryzen Threadripper and Ryzen Threadripper PRO.

We should expect to see Intel launch its new Sapphire Rapids CPUs in 2022.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900KF Desktop Processor (i9-12900KF)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$660.90
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/21/2021 at 1:27 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.