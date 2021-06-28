All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel confirms Sapphire Rapids CPUs will use HBM, drops in late 2022

Intel has now confirmed that its next-gen Sapphire Rapids CPU will have HBM memory in late 2022, after previous rumors teased it.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 28 2021 10:05 PM CDT
What was once a rumor has now been confirmed: Intel will be adopting HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) and will be deploying it with its next-gen Sapphire Rapids CPU.

Intel confirms Sapphire Rapids CPUs will use HBM, drops in late 2022 01 | TweakTown.com

Intel's upcoming Sapphire Rapids CPUs will be deployed in two variants: one without HBM, and other variants with HBM. The new HBM-powered Sapphire Rapids CPUs are codenamed SPR-HBM, and will not be launching at the same time as the Sapphire Rapids CPUs without HBM.

Intel confirmed the news to AnandTech, where the company said: "Intel has stated to AnandTech that they are committed to making HBM-enabled Sapphire Rapids available to all enterprise customers and server vendors as well. These versions will come out after the main Sapphire Rapids launch, and entertain some interesting configurations. We understand that this means SPR-HBM will be available in a socketed configuration".

Intel will have its SPR-HBM variant out in late 2022, which was confirmed at International Supercomputing 2021 (ISC). We don't know how much HBM that Intel's next-gen Sapphire Rapids CPUs will have, but the previous leaks did tease up to 64GB of HBM2e memory, so if that's anything to go by we're in for a treat in late 202.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, anandtech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

