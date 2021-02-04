Intel LGA4677-X socket teased, next-gen Sapphire Rapids CPU spotted

Intel is preparing its 4th Gen Xeon CPUs for later this year, with the new Sapphire Rapids processors arriving on the Eagle Stream platform and will use the third refinement of Intel's 10nm process tech called 10nm Enhanced SuperFin.

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids CPUs should rock on-board HBM memory and Compute Express Link 1.1 technologies, and will mark the first server CPUs that Intel has made that support PCIe 5.0 technology. Intel will also have the first architecture to market that supports DDR5 memory, with rumors that it'll support 8-channel DDR5 memory.

We should see desktop and mobile CPUs shifting to DDR5 later this year, with Intel's upcoming desktop and mobile launches of Alder Lake CPUs.

The chip we have here today is from leaker YuuKi-AnS who snapped a photo of the purported Sapphire Rapids-SP CPU codenamed QVV5. The engineering sample was clocked at 1.3GHz base clock, and slots into the new LGA4677-X socket.

We will know more about the new Sapphire Rapid-SP processors in the coming month as they debut.