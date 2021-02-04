All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Intel LGA4677-X socket teased, next-gen Sapphire Rapids CPU spotted

Intel's next-gen LGA4677-X socket teased, alongside new 4th Gen Xeon Sapphire Rapids processor -- supports DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 tech.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Feb 4 2021 7:35 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel is preparing its 4th Gen Xeon CPUs for later this year, with the new Sapphire Rapids processors arriving on the Eagle Stream platform and will use the third refinement of Intel's 10nm process tech called 10nm Enhanced SuperFin.

Intel LGA4677-X socket teased, next-gen Sapphire Rapids CPU spotted 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids CPUs should rock on-board HBM memory and Compute Express Link 1.1 technologies, and will mark the first server CPUs that Intel has made that support PCIe 5.0 technology. Intel will also have the first architecture to market that supports DDR5 memory, with rumors that it'll support 8-channel DDR5 memory.

We should see desktop and mobile CPUs shifting to DDR5 later this year, with Intel's upcoming desktop and mobile launches of Alder Lake CPUs.

Intel LGA4677-X socket teased, next-gen Sapphire Rapids CPU spotted 05 | TweakTown.com

The chip we have here today is from leaker YuuKi-AnS who snapped a photo of the purported Sapphire Rapids-SP CPU codenamed QVV5. The engineering sample was clocked at 1.3GHz base clock, and slots into the new LGA4677-X socket.

Intel LGA4677-X socket teased, next-gen Sapphire Rapids CPU spotted 06 | TweakTown.com

We will know more about the new Sapphire Rapid-SP processors in the coming month as they debut.

Buy at Amazon

INTEL XEON PLATINUM 8180 (BX806738180)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14989.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/4/2021 at 3:08 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.