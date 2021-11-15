All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Xeon 'Sapphire Rapids': 56C/112T CPU, DDR5 RAM, up to 64GB HBM2e

Intel details its next-gen Xeon 'Sapphire Rapids' CPUs: up to 64GB HBM2e memory, PCIe 5.0, DDR5 support, ready for 2022.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 15 2021 8:32 PM CST
Intel has detailed its next-gen Xeon platform "Sapphire Rapids" which will deliver up to 56 cores and 112 threads per CPU, with multiple Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" CPUs per socket -- on top of that DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 technology support.

Intel's new Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" CPU has 4 stacks of 16GB HBM2e memory, for a total of 64GB HBM2e through Xeon Scalable. The new Sapphire Rapids CPUs are built on Intel's new Eagle Stream platform, unlocking up to 56 cores and 112 threads with up to 350W TDPs.

On the GPU side of things Intel is using its new Ponte Vecchio HPC GPU, offering 4MB of L1 cache and 144MB of L2 cache per GPU tile. In total, there is 408MB of L2 cache while the GPU is going to use multiple fabrication notes: Intel 7 for the base tile, TSMC N7 for Xe-Link, and TSMC N5 for the computing tile.

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) sponsored the huge new Aurora Supercomputer, which was designed by Intel and Cray for the Argonne National Laboratory: this is where Intel will be unleashing 18,000 x Sapphire Rapids CPUs and over 54,000 Ponte Vecchio GPUs.

In the detailing of its next-gen Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" CPUs, Intel rolled out a roadmap for its data center products. Intel will be launching a successor to each of the new products debuting in 2022, in 2023 -- but they didn't offer much more detail than "yeah, something next-gen is coming in 2023, obviously".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

