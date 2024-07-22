Intel's new Xeon W9-3575X CPU benched: 44 cores of Sapphire Rapids Refresh gets tested

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids Refresh CPUs have been benched: the new 44-core Xeon W9-3575X and 26-core Xeon W7-2595X processors teased.

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids Refresh CPUs are on the way, with next-gen Xeon W9-3575X and W7-2595X processors with 44 cores and 26 cores, respectively.

The new Intel "Sapphire Rapids Refresh" Xeon processors will work on the W790 platform, offering more cores, more cache, and higher clock speeds. The new Xeon CPUs are being aimed at workstation platforms, with support for overclocking features on higher-end enthusiast W790 motherboards.

Now we've got some details from "SKYWALKERAMD" at HWbot, with test results on the Xeon W9-3575X with its 44 cores and 88 threads with a base 2.2GHz clock and boost of up to 4.6GHz, alongside 97.50MB of L3 cache and 88MB of L2 cache. Intel's new Xeon W9-3575X processor has a 340W TDP with 8-channel memory support, with the tests using 256GB of DDR5-7000 memory (8 x 32GB sticks) on the ASUS PRO WS W790E-SAGE motherboard.

Intel's new Xeon W7-2595X processor was also tested, with 26 cores and 52 threads with a 2.8GHz base CPU clock and 4.8GHz boost clock, with 48.75MB of L3 cache, and 52MB of L2 cache. We have a 250W TDP and 4-channel memory support with 64GB of DDR5-6000 tested (4 x 16GB sticks) on the ASUS PRO WS W790-ACE motherboard.

Intel hasn't done too much new when it comes to Sapphire Rapids Refresh Xeon CPUs, with the company adding additional cores, cache, and higher TDPs. They are designed for workstation users to drop in the upgraded CPU, without upgrading the whole platform.

Now, comparing the new "Sapphire Rapids Refresh" Xeon CPUs against the current "Sapphire Rapids" Xeon CPU offerings, the new CPUs provide the following differences: