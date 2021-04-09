All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's new Sapphire Rapids CPU: PCIe 5.0 tech, 64GB of HBM2e memory

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids will offer up to 80 PCIe 5.0 lanes, supports next-gen DDR5 memory, and will have up to 56 cores.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 9 2021 9:00 PM CDT
We are finding out some more information on Intel's next-gen Sapphire Rapids architecture, with the next-gen Xeon platform set to pack some juicy specs and technologies when it drops.

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids CPU: PCIe 5.0 tech, 64GB of HBM2e memory 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new tease is from VideoCardz with an anonymous tipster sending a slide that shows the specifications of Intel's upcoming Sapphire Rapids platform. We're looking at up to 56 cores per CPU, DDR5 memory support, 64GB of HBM2e memory per socket (!!!), PCIe 5.0 support with up to 80 lanes of PCIe 5.0 goodness, and so much more.

Sapphire Rapids will scale between 1 and 8 sockets, so you will be able to cram in many of those 56-core CPUs into future supercomputers. But the most surprising things here are the 80 PCIe 5.0 lanes and 64GB of HBM2e memory on-package with up to 1TB/sec of memory bandwidth per socket. Delicious.

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids CPU: PCIe 5.0 tech, 64GB of HBM2e memory 02 | TweakTown.com

Intel's next-gen Sapphire Rapids has been teased in a 24-core model with a 225W TDP, a 44-core model at 270W, and the flagship 56-core model with up to 350W. We will see Intel's new Sapphire Rapids CPUs powering the new Aurora Supercomputer at Argonne National Laboratory.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

