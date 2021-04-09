Intel's new Sapphire Rapids CPU: PCIe 5.0 tech, 64GB of HBM2e memory

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids will offer up to 80 PCIe 5.0 lanes, supports next-gen DDR5 memory, and will have up to 56 cores.

We are finding out some more information on Intel's next-gen Sapphire Rapids architecture, with the next-gen Xeon platform set to pack some juicy specs and technologies when it drops.

The new tease is from VideoCardz with an anonymous tipster sending a slide that shows the specifications of Intel's upcoming Sapphire Rapids platform. We're looking at up to 56 cores per CPU, DDR5 memory support, 64GB of HBM2e memory per socket (!!!), PCIe 5.0 support with up to 80 lanes of PCIe 5.0 goodness, and so much more.

Sapphire Rapids will scale between 1 and 8 sockets, so you will be able to cram in many of those 56-core CPUs into future supercomputers. But the most surprising things here are the 80 PCIe 5.0 lanes and 64GB of HBM2e memory on-package with up to 1TB/sec of memory bandwidth per socket. Delicious.

Intel's next-gen Sapphire Rapids has been teased in a 24-core model with a 225W TDP, a 44-core model at 270W, and the flagship 56-core model with up to 350W. We will see Intel's new Sapphire Rapids CPUs powering the new Aurora Supercomputer at Argonne National Laboratory.