Intel W890 platform leak: Granite Rapids CPU will compete against AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000

Intel's new W890 platform details have leaked, created to design the company's Xeon "Granite Rapids" workstation CPUs, offering up to 86 cores and 172 threads of processing power.

The new Intel Xeon "Granite Rapids" CPUs will use the E2 Socket (LGA 4710) that will come in both Expert and Mainstream segments, supporting Granite Rapids CPUs with up to 350W TDPs and up to 16 P-Cores. On the memory side, it supports both standard DDR5 DIMMs and RDIMMs, with RDIMM support with up to 5200 MT/s speeds and up to 2TB RAM capacity.

On the PCIe lanes side of things, the Expert CPUs feature up to 112 PCIe lanes (96 x Gen5 lanes and 16 x Gen4 lanes), while the Mainstream platform supports up to 80 PCIe Gen5 lanes but lacks Gen4 lanes completely. The CPUs are connected to the W890 chipset using a Gen4 x 8 lane DMI interface, while the PCB is also packed with features.

Intel W890 platform features:

1 x Intel Ethernet Controller I226-V (2.5 GbE LAN)

9 x USB 2.0/1.1 Links

10 x USB 3.2 Links

8 x SATA III Links

2 x SlimSAS Links (PCIe Gen4x4 Each)

Server IPMC ASPEED AST2600 Controller

Nuvoton NCT6126D

Intel's new W890 platform will be powered from a single 24-pin ATX power connector, and up to 4 x 8-pin ATX connectors for a total of 350W base TDP of Intel's new Xeon "Granite Rapids" workstation processors.

Right now, the current W790 platform used for the Intel Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" CPUs maxes out at 60C/120T, with DDR5-4800 memory supported, and the same 350W TDP. Granite Rapids takes things up a notch to 86C/172T, with faster DDR5-6000 memory supported, under the same 350W TDP.

We should expect to see more things from Intel and its new W890 platform and Xeon "Granite Rapids" CPUs at CES 2026 in January, which is right around the corner now.