Intel Xeon 654 'Granite Rapids' CPU details leaked: 18C/36T at 4.8GHz, 72MB cache, and more

Intel's new Xeon 654 processor has leaked out, with some more details learned about the company's new Granite Rapids-WS workstation processors.
The upcoming Intel Xeon 654 processor is an 18-core, 36-thread workstation CPU with 72MB of cache, and CPU clocks of up to 4.80GHz. We should expect the company to unveil two variants of its Granite Rapids-WS chips, with a 4-channel DDR5 memory version, and 8-channel "Expert" family. The mainstream Granite Rapids CPUs have 80 PCIe Gen5 lanes, while the Expert chips have 128 PCIe Gen5 lanes.
We will see Intel launch a much higher-end Granite Rapids-WS processor in the form of a beastly 86 cores and 172 threads, which was leaked a couple of months ago. The new Intel Xeon 654 processor with its 18C/36T was tested on a reference "GNR-WS" platform joined by 32GB of DDR5 memory.
Geekbench lists the Intel Xeon 654 processor with 18 cores, 36 threads, up to 4.60GHz clock speeds -- however actual clock speeds were closer to 4.80GHz -- 72MB of L3 cache, and 36MB of L2 cache. The single-core performance on Geekbench sat at 2634 points, with multi-core results reaching 14,743 points.
Intel Xeon 600 series "Granite Rapids-WS" processors leaked so far:
- 698X: 2.00GHz + 336MB cache
- 696X: 2.40GHz + 336MB cache
- 678X: 2.40GHz + 192MB cache
- 676X: 2.80GHz + 144MB cache
- 674X: 3.00GHz + 144MB cache
- 658X: 3.00GHz + 144MB cache
- 656: 2.90GHz + 72MB cache
- 654: 3.10GHz + 72MB cache
- 638: 3.20GHz + 72MB cache
- 636: 3.50GHz + 48MB cache
- 634: 2.70GHz + 48MB cache