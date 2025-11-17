Intel Xeon 654 'Granite Rapids' CPU details leaked: 18C/36T at 4.8GHz, 72MB cache, and more

Intel's upcoming Xeon 654 'Granite Rapids' workstation CPU details leaked: 18C/36T @ 4.8GHz with 72MB cache, flagship SKU has 86C/172T.

TL;DR: Intel's leaked Xeon 654 processor features 18 cores, 36 threads, up to 4.80GHz, and 72MB cache, part of the Granite Rapids-WS workstation lineup. The series offers variants with 4- and 8-channel DDR5 memory and up to 128 PCIe Gen5 lanes, targeting high-performance professional workloads.

Intel's new Xeon 654 processor has leaked out, with some more details learned about the company's new Granite Rapids-WS workstation processors.

The upcoming Intel Xeon 654 processor is an 18-core, 36-thread workstation CPU with 72MB of cache, and CPU clocks of up to 4.80GHz. We should expect the company to unveil two variants of its Granite Rapids-WS chips, with a 4-channel DDR5 memory version, and 8-channel "Expert" family. The mainstream Granite Rapids CPUs have 80 PCIe Gen5 lanes, while the Expert chips have 128 PCIe Gen5 lanes.

We will see Intel launch a much higher-end Granite Rapids-WS processor in the form of a beastly 86 cores and 172 threads, which was leaked a couple of months ago. The new Intel Xeon 654 processor with its 18C/36T was tested on a reference "GNR-WS" platform joined by 32GB of DDR5 memory.

Geekbench lists the Intel Xeon 654 processor with 18 cores, 36 threads, up to 4.60GHz clock speeds -- however actual clock speeds were closer to 4.80GHz -- 72MB of L3 cache, and 36MB of L2 cache. The single-core performance on Geekbench sat at 2634 points, with multi-core results reaching 14,743 points.

Intel Xeon 600 series "Granite Rapids-WS" processors leaked so far:

  • 698X: 2.00GHz + 336MB cache
  • 696X: 2.40GHz + 336MB cache
  • 678X: 2.40GHz + 192MB cache
  • 676X: 2.80GHz + 144MB cache
  • 674X: 3.00GHz + 144MB cache
  • 658X: 3.00GHz + 144MB cache
  • 656: 2.90GHz + 72MB cache
  • 654: 3.10GHz + 72MB cache
  • 638: 3.20GHz + 72MB cache
  • 636: 3.50GHz + 48MB cache
  • 634: 2.70GHz + 48MB cache