AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT: 5nm + 6nm GPU, 32GB GDDR6, RTX 3090 killer

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture will power the new Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs with the new Navi 31-based GPU being a monster MCM (multi-chip module) design that will see Team Red take a huge leap over Team Green.

The new MCM-based GPU design has already been deployed in AMD's recently-launched CDNA 2-based MI200 accelerators powered by the "Aldebaran" MCM GPU. But for gamers, we'll have to wait for the Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card which leaker Greymon55 has teased on Twitter.

AMD's new flagship Navi 31 GPU will have WGPs (Work Group Processors) that will see the end of CUs (Compute Units) with RDNA 3 and the MCM-based GPUs. Navi 31 will have 2 x IPs: the GCD (Graphics Core Die) which will be made on TSMC's new 5nm process, as well as an MCD (Multi-Cache Die) which is made on TSMC's new 6nm process node. We've heard recently that AMD had taped out its new Navi 31 MCM GPU die.

Note: TFLOPs performance isn't everything, so don't expect full translations of this performance for gaming over the previous-gen GPUs. TFLOPs is not the best way to compare performance, but from a pure GPU compute performance perspective -- if these rumors are true, the new GPUs are going to be monsters.

Navi 31:

2 x GCD (Graphics Core Die) -- this is the "MCM" or multi-chip module GPU. Think of it as a GPU chiplet design, just like the CPU chiplet design with AMD and its Zen CPU chiplets.

Each GCD has 3 x Shader Engines (2 GCDs x 3 = 6 Shader Engines) while every Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 x SE + 6 x GCD = 12 total). Every single Shader Array has 6 x WGPs (Work Group Processors) with 10 x SE + 30 x GCD = 60 in total.

Every WGP has 8 x SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (there are 40 x SIMD32 units for each SA + 80 x SE + 240 x GCD = 480 total) with the SIMD32 units adding up to 7680 cores per GDC, and thus an insane 15,360 cores in total. Navi 31 with its MCM design is going to be an absolute beast to be reckoned with.

We should see GPU clocks of around 2.4GHz to 2.5GHz which should spit out a gigantic 75 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance, which compared to the flagship Navi 21-based Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card is a huge 226% performance improvement.

Yes, Navi 31 -- which should be the Radeon RX 7900 XT -- is 226% faster than AMD's fastest RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6900 XT.

AMD will be making multiple Navi 3X GPUs going forward, with Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 all teased. As for performance, we should expect the flagship RDNA 3 GPU in monolithic form -- which should take form with a Navi 33-based GPU -- to be somewhere in the 100%+ increase over the Radeon RX 6900 XT range.