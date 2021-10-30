All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU taped out, flagship RDNA 3 silicon is close

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based Navi 31 GPU has reportedly taped out: AMD's first consumer MCM (multi-chip module) design is close.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Oct 30 2021 11:13 PM CDT
The future of AMD Radeon GPUs is going to be so very good in 2022 and beyond, with AMD reportedly taping out its new flagship Navi 31 GPU based on the next-gen RDNA 3 architecture.

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU taped out, flagship RDNA 3 silicon is close 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

AMD's new Navi 31 GPU has reportedly taped out according to leaker @greymon55 on Twitter, with the RDNA 3 graphics architecture fueling the new Navi 31 GPU -- but more importantly, the new Navi 31 GPU uses an MCM design. MCM or multi-chip module, will see multiple (2) compute dies (GPUs) on the card.

We've been living in a world of monolithic GPU designs for what feels like forever, with toes dabbled in multi-GPU cards over the decades. But this will be the first MCM design GPU, but we should expect a silicon explosion (but in a really, really good way) with a Goliath amount of shading units: 15360 FP32 shading units... which is bonkers.

Let's just quickly compare that: Navi 21 which is the GPU that powers the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT, has 5120 SPs while the new Navi 31 would have 15360 (7680 SPs per GPU die x 2 = 15360) and should arrive to us as the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT.

The lower-end Navi 32 GPU will have 10420 SPs, meaning the monolithic Navi 32-based Radeon RX 7800 XT (should be called this) will beat the pants off a flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT right now, just like the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT did to the RDNA-powered, Navi 10-based Radeon RX 5700 XT.

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU taped out, flagship RDNA 3 silicon is close 09 | TweakTown.com

The new Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPUs were found in the Github update, with ROCclr (Radeon Open Compute Common Language Runtime) includes support for the Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPU.

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU taped out, flagship RDNA 3 silicon is close 10 | TweakTown.com

AMD will be making multiple Navi 3X GPUs going forward, with Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 all teased. As for performance, we should expect the flagship RDNA 3 GPU in monolithic form -- which should take form with a Navi 33-based GPU -- to be somewhere in the 100%+ increase over the Radeon RX 6900 XT range.

  • AMD Navi 31: Multi-Compute Die (MCD) tape out in Q4 2021
  • AMD Navi 32: Multi-Compute Die (MCD) tape out in Q4 2021
  • AMD Navi 33: Monolithic GPU (like normal) tape out in Q1 2022
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

