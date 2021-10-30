AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU taped out, flagship RDNA 3 silicon is close

The future of AMD Radeon GPUs is going to be so very good in 2022 and beyond, with AMD reportedly taping out its new flagship Navi 31 GPU based on the next-gen RDNA 3 architecture.

AMD's new Navi 31 GPU has reportedly taped out according to leaker @greymon55 on Twitter, with the RDNA 3 graphics architecture fueling the new Navi 31 GPU -- but more importantly, the new Navi 31 GPU uses an MCM design. MCM or multi-chip module, will see multiple (2) compute dies (GPUs) on the card.

We've been living in a world of monolithic GPU designs for what feels like forever, with toes dabbled in multi-GPU cards over the decades. But this will be the first MCM design GPU, but we should expect a silicon explosion (but in a really, really good way) with a Goliath amount of shading units: 15360 FP32 shading units... which is bonkers.

Let's just quickly compare that: Navi 21 which is the GPU that powers the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT, has 5120 SPs while the new Navi 31 would have 15360 (7680 SPs per GPU die x 2 = 15360) and should arrive to us as the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT.

The lower-end Navi 32 GPU will have 10420 SPs, meaning the monolithic Navi 32-based Radeon RX 7800 XT (should be called this) will beat the pants off a flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT right now, just like the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT did to the RDNA-powered, Navi 10-based Radeon RX 5700 XT.

The new Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPUs were found in the Github update, with ROCclr (Radeon Open Compute Common Language Runtime) includes support for the Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPU.

AMD will be making multiple Navi 3X GPUs going forward, with Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 all teased. As for performance, we should expect the flagship RDNA 3 GPU in monolithic form -- which should take form with a Navi 33-based GPU -- to be somewhere in the 100%+ increase over the Radeon RX 6900 XT range.