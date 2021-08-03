AMD's next-gen Navi 31, Navi 32, Navi 33 GPU block diagrams teased

We are still over a year away from AMD making its next-gen RDNA 3 graphics architecture real, but man we have been getting some real juicy leaks and rumors... and today, brings more delicious rumors.

We're now being treated with some block diagrams that visualizes AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 graphics architecture, with the Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 block diagrams teased. The new block diagrams are courtesy of leaker Olrak.

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 and Navi 32 will reportedly be MCD (multi-chip designs) while Navi 33 will continue on being a monolithic GPU design. Navi 31 is expected to be a beast, with up to 15360 Stream Processors, GPU clocks of up to 2.5GHz, and 256-512MB of Infinity Cache (up from 128MB on the Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT).

Navi 31 should power what we'll eventually call the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card, it will use GDDR6 (non-X) memory on a 256-bit memory bus.

Navi 32 on the other hand is a mid-range MCD, with 10240 Stream Processors, unknown GPU clocks, and GDDR6 memory on a smaller 192-bit memory bus. We should expect to see Navi 32 powering the Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card. We have 256-384MB of Infinity Cache rumored on Navi 32.

Lastly, we have the monolithic design Navi 33 that will have 5120 Stream Processors, GDDR6 memory and a smaller-again 128-bit memory bus. We should see the Navi 33 GPU powering the mid-range Radeon RX 7600 XT in late 2022.

AMD will be making multiple Navi 3X GPUs going forward, with Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 all teased. As for performance, we should expect the flagship RDNA 3 GPU in monolithic form -- which should take form with a Navi 33-based GPU -- to be somewhere in the 100%+ increase over the Radeon RX 6900 XT range.