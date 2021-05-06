All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT should be 'minimum 40% faster' than RX 6900 XT

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XT rumored to be 'at a minimum 40% better' than RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Published Thu, May 6 2021 5:05 PM CDT
I just finished writing an article about AMD and its RDNA 3 GPUs taking the performance crown from NVIDIA in 2022, with the star of that show being the purported Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is getting some more solid rumors from Tom at Moore's Law is Dead, who says in his new video that the Radeon RX 7900 XT "should at a minimum be 40% better than the RX 6900 XT" and that "Ray Tracing & Geometry Performance should get a decent uplift per DCU".

The new RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XT is where AMD could actually take the performance crown from whatever NVIDIA has at the time from Ampere + Samsung to battle the RDNA 3 + TSMC GPU from AMD. NVIDIA will at most have an Ampere refresh, but the Samsung 8nm node is holding them back -- AMD however, will be sliding into the next-gen 5nm node from TSMC on top of the next-gen RDNA 3 architecture.

That lightning in a bottle GPU moment could be where AMD and its new RDNA 3 architecture well and truly does take the performance crown, which would be quite a historic moment for AMD and its Radeon GPUs. It would also come down to availability, where TSMC will have strained supply of 5nm for the next couple of years as it is.

AMD's new RDNA 3 architecture is totally new, so expect some rather large gains over RDNA and RDNA 2 -- with AMD itself promising double the performance per RDNA architecture and it seems they're right on the money there. RDNA 2 has virtually 100% performance gains over RDNA with the Radeon RX 6800 XT kicking the ass of the previous-gen RDNA-powered flagship Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card.

But the new Navi 33 and especially the Navi 31 GPU sounds incredible, the GPU chiplet technology that AMD that they're rumored to use in the top-tier Navi 31 and Navi 32 designs sounds revolutionary, offering some truly huge leaps in performance.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based GPUs will be made on 5nm at TSMC, including the Navi 33 and Navi 31 chips that we've already heard about. TSMC will be making AMD's next-gen Zen 4 chips, NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPUs and Intel's new Xe GPUs all on its new 5nm process node.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

