All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

NVIDIA's next-gen AD102 + AMD's next-gen Navi 31 use 400-500W power?!

NVIDIA and AMD's next-gen GPUs should be power-hungry beasts, but I don't think it's going to matter if we have this performance.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Jul 30 2021 8:44 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA and AMD's next-gen GPUs are going to be utter performance beasts, but you'll need some serious PSU horsepower behind you as well.

NVIDIA's next-gen AD102 + AMD's next-gen Navi 31 use 400-500W power?! 08 | TweakTown.com

That's to be expected if we're going to get 100%+ performance gains over the current Ampere and RDNA 2 flagship GPUs, with leakers @kopite7kimi and @Greymon55 stating that both AD102 and Navi 31 GPUs will use between 400W and 500W of power.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture will reportedly be offered in multiple versions, with the flagship Navi 31 being an MCD design (Multi-Compute Die). This means it'll be a dual-die GPU beast, and could be as huge as 800mm2 -- but power on Navi 31 and the future Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card shouldn't go over 500W. We should expect somewhere between 420-450W.

NVIDIA is going with a monolithic GPU design for Ada Lovelace, with the flagship AD102 GPU that should power the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti and GeForce RTX 4090 to have a GPU die size of around 600mm2. We should expect 420-450W of power consumption here, but these numbers are so early.

But they wouldn't surprise me, these GPUs -- especially NVIDIA's higher-end GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090 are already power-hungry beasts. If we have twice the performance, and countless other goodies inside of the next-gen GPU architectures, even that fresh new 5nm node can't reduce power consumption that much.

The performance gains, however, oh boy, are they going to be worth it... twice the performance (and more) over the current Radeon RX 6800 XT, Radeon RX 6900 XT and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3090? Sign me the hell up.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG STRIX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming (ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3170.00
$3189.00$2599.99$3149.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/30/2021 at 5:21 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.