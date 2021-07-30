NVIDIA's next-gen AD102 + AMD's next-gen Navi 31 use 400-500W power?!

NVIDIA and AMD's next-gen GPUs should be power-hungry beasts, but I don't think it's going to matter if we have this performance.

NVIDIA and AMD's next-gen GPUs are going to be utter performance beasts, but you'll need some serious PSU horsepower behind you as well.

That's to be expected if we're going to get 100%+ performance gains over the current Ampere and RDNA 2 flagship GPUs, with leakers @kopite7kimi and @Greymon55 stating that both AD102 and Navi 31 GPUs will use between 400W and 500W of power.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture will reportedly be offered in multiple versions, with the flagship Navi 31 being an MCD design (Multi-Compute Die). This means it'll be a dual-die GPU beast, and could be as huge as 800mm2 -- but power on Navi 31 and the future Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card shouldn't go over 500W. We should expect somewhere between 420-450W.

NVIDIA is going with a monolithic GPU design for Ada Lovelace, with the flagship AD102 GPU that should power the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti and GeForce RTX 4090 to have a GPU die size of around 600mm2. We should expect 420-450W of power consumption here, but these numbers are so early.

But they wouldn't surprise me, these GPUs -- especially NVIDIA's higher-end GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090 are already power-hungry beasts. If we have twice the performance, and countless other goodies inside of the next-gen GPU architectures, even that fresh new 5nm node can't reduce power consumption that much.

The performance gains, however, oh boy, are they going to be worth it... twice the performance (and more) over the current Radeon RX 6800 XT, Radeon RX 6900 XT and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3090? Sign me the hell up.