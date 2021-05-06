AMD RDNA 3 GPUs could 'take performance crown' from NVIDIA in 2022
AMD is finding its footing with RDNA 3 and TSMC while NVIDIA struggles with Ampere and Samsung... RDNA 3 to take perf crown?!
AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture has been in the headlines quite a lot this past week, with rumors flying hot and fast -- but now we have some solidification on those hot AF rumors.
Our mate Tom from Moore's Law is Dead has published a new video that says that his sources have said the current rumors of RDNA 3 being 3x faster than AMD's current RDNA 2-based flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT are "utter bullshit" and that his sources told him in "harsh terms" that the performance numbers are "horse shit".
We're being told to expect at least a 40% performance uplift from RDNA 3 over RDNA 2, and that it should be 3x faster -- than RDNA, not RDNA 2 -- something AMD itself has said for a number of years now.
- Read more: AMD Navi 31 GPU rumor: at least 2.5x faster than the Radeon RX 6900 XT
- Read more: AMD Navi 33 GPU: next-gen RDNA 3 with 80 CUs + 5120 cores = beast GPU
- Read more: AMD Navi 31 teased: chiplet GPU design should be revealed this year
- Read more: AMD Navi 31 spotted: is this Bigger Navi? GeForce RTX 3090 destroyer?!
AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT should be a pretty kick ass graphics card, with Tom saying performance of the Radeon RX 7900 XT should be "at a minimum" 40% faster than the Radeon RX 6900 XT. This would be a great deal on its own, with ray tracing and geometry performance to "get a decent uplift" in performance, too.
AMD's new RDNA 3 architecture is totally new, so expect some rather large gains over RDNA and RDNA 2 -- with AMD itself promising double the performance per RDNA architecture and it seems they're right on the money there. RDNA 2 has virtually 100% performance gains over RDNA with the Radeon RX 6800 XT kicking the ass of the previous-gen RDNA-powered flagship Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card.
But the new Navi 33 and especially the Navi 31 GPU sounds incredible, the GPU chiplet technology that AMD that they're rumored to use in the top-tier Navi 31 and Navi 32 designs sounds revolutionary, offering some truly huge leaps in performance.
- Read more: AMD teases next-next-gen GPU: says RDNA 3 teams in execution
- Read more: AMD's next-gen RDNA 3: revolutionary chiplet design could crush NVIDIA
- Read more: AMD Zen 4 and RDNA 3, NVIDIA Hopper GPU, and Intel Xe: all 5nm on TSMC
AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based GPUs will be made on 5nm at TSMC, including the Navi 33 and Navi 31 chips that we've already heard about. TSMC will be making AMD's next-gen Zen 4 chips, NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPUs and Intel's new Xe GPUs all on its new 5nm process node.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Nintendo made $3.2 billion from digital games in FY2021, up 68% YoY
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Xboxes aren't profitable, but the Nintendo Switch certainly is