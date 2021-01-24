All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Navi 31 teased: chiplet GPU design should be revealed this year

AMD could really give NVIDIA a black eye in the compute monster GPU game with Navi 31, a possible multi-chip module (MCM) GPU.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 24 2021 7:19 PM CST
We've been hearing about AMD's next-gen Navi 31 design for a while now, but it appears the MCM (multi-chip module) GPU is gearing up for a big 2021 reveal. But how much of a beast is Navi 31? It could be huge.

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 would be an MCM-based design that would see a chiplet-based GPU -- the first ever on desktop -- similar to the chiplet design used in the Zen-based Ryzen CPUs. Rumor has it Navi 31 will pack 80 CUs and the top SKU has 2 of them for a total of 160 CUs which means up to 10240 cores -- 2 x Navi 31 MCM GPUs... that sounds so good.

The new RDNA 3 architecture will be coursing through the veins of Navi 31, which should have a huge injection of power into ray tracing performance over the Radeon RX 6000 series and its new RDNA 2 architecture. It's nowhere near NVIDIA and its ray tracing prowess with the Ampere architecture, but an MCM-based RDNA 3-powered GPU could do the trick.

AMD will be making the new Navi 31 GPU and all other RDNA 3-based graphics cards on 5nm at TSMC, something that we found out about back in May 2020. NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU, Intel's next-gen Xe GPUs, and even AMD's next-gen Zen 4 CPUs will all be made on TSMC's next-gen 5nm node.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

